WASHINGTON — National Dairy Month is the perfect time to highlight the hardworking dairy farmers across America who keep nutritious and delicious food on our tables.
I am fortunate to represent some of our nation’s best in the north country — farmers who care deeply about the well-being of their animals, preserving our natural resources, staying active members of their communities and keeping our grocery store shelves stocked with nutritious products.
Throughout my time in Congress, I have had the opportunity to tour a variety of dairy farms in each corner of New York’s 21st Congressional District and get to know many families personally.
This past year, the New York Farm Bureau awarded me the Circle of Friends Award for my advocacy on their behalf and efforts on issues like stabilizing the agricultural workforce, expanding trade opportunities, increasing access to dairy products for students and supporting conservation initiatives that are mutually beneficial to farms and the environment.
Through working with them closely, I have come to find and appreciate how proud our local dairy farmers are of the wholesome products they produce.
It is very important that fake and imitation dairy products are not allowed to bear the same label as real dairy, which is why I have been a longtime supporter of the DAIRY PRIDE Act — legislation that would require the Food and Drug Administration to enforce dairy labeling rules and level the playing field in the dairy aisle.
I also recently co-sponsored the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, a bill that would help our local farmers and students alike by boosting the availability of whole milk options to students in our schools.
Studies have shown that milk plays a critical role in providing essential nutrients to our children, which contributes to their overall success in the classroom.
I have met with many of our food service providers, students and teachers who have reiterated the demand for whole and flavored milk in our schools.
Further, the ability to compete in foreign markets through expanded trade opportunities is crucial to the economic viability of our dairy markets and our communities and industries that rely on them.
The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement was a huge result for our farmers and local businesses, and I was proud to help secure it.
I will continue to strongly urge the Biden administration to ensure that Canada is not undermining its end of the agreement and that our dairy farmers are given the market access they were promised.
Following my advocacy, the U.S. trade representative has challenged Canada and its allocation of dairy tariff-rate quotas — a great first step!
As we finally defeat the novel coronavirus and move past the pandemic once and for all, I am especially proud of the resiliency exhibited by our dairy farmers this past year.
The shutdowns and ensuing supply chain disruptions posed serious challenges, and our dairy farms and their employees quickly adapted to continue providing for our communities.
I was proud to successfully advocate for them to receive direct payments and reimbursements for the disruptions and economic hardship they faced through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Our dairy farms are a central component of the north country landscape, economy and culture, and I am proud each day to represent them in Congress.
I would like to thank all of our dairy farm families, their employees and the industries that support them in their efforts to supply the delicious dairy products that we all enjoy!
U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, serves New York’s 21st Congressional District.
