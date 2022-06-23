Value institutional knowledge

I have never lived in one place very long. I grew up in an Air Force family. I traveled across the country and halfway around the world before I graduated from middle school.
As an adult I have lived in five states and owned houses in three of them.
The first lesson you learn as a newcomer is to appreciate the people with institutional knowledge.
I have loved moving around every few years. You get to meet so many people and learn so much about different parts of the country. Still, there are times that I yearn for deep, lifelong knowledge about one place.
Canton is blessed in this department. On today’s pages of the Plaindealer you will find the conclusion of a two-part story on the golden years of Golden Bear hockey. It is a story that can only be told by someone who grew up in the lore of those years, who has connections to the players and the feel of the community and its atmosphere.
In Tom Coakley’s retelling of the golden years, you feel like you are there, playing pond hockey on a frozen swamp with magazines strapped to your shins, or sneaking into Appleton Arena in the middle of the night to play until you get caught.
Last week we marked the passing of Esther Gushea, who was the village clerk in Rensselaer Falls for as long as anyone alive can remember — pretty much literally. She took the helm in 1978 and ran that little village until 2019. Don’t tell me that clerks don’t run things.
Esther knew everybody and everybody knew Esther. She carried with her knowledge that can never be regained.
And Canton historian Linda Casserly adds untold depth to these pages this week with her story about a long-gone glamorous hotel that can hardly be imagined today.
Linda’s keen knowledge of our past can only help us stay grounded in our future.
When those hockey-obsessed boys of the ’50s were using every spare moment to play the game they loved, they couldn’t possibly know they were laying the foundation for what this town would become.
We can’t know, in the moment, what our actions will bring forth in the years to come.
They were just playing a game. She was just balancing the books.
It takes people like Tom Coakley and Linda Casserly to interpret the past, so we can understand how we got here and where we are going.
Reader submissions
The goal of the OpEd pages is to get as much reader interaction going as possible. We welcome your ideas, letters, columns, photos and tips.
You can send everything directly to me at tgraser@wdt.net. I am not interested in a bunch of rules that keep people from participating. You just need to be respectful. You can write as long as you like, but I would advise you, from experience, shorter is better. It is easier to find space on the page for shorter items and you are more likely to have people read all the way to the bottom.
I am just past 500 words, a self-imposed limit.
Tom Graser got a Regents Diploma from Plattsburgh High School and is just mentioning it now because no one ever asks.
