This week, I learned a lesson about optimism from an unlikely source.
U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Porter Alex Halyburton, 83, has written a book about his life during his seven years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. The book, “Reflections on Captivity,” sounded fascinating as I listened to a television interview by CBS News reporter Jeff Glor.
Mr. Halyburton was captured by the North Vietnamese in Hanoi on Oct. 17, 1965. He told the reporter that he had been shot down over North Vietnam on his 76th mission and was listed as being killed in action.
This remarkable gentleman was held as a prisoner of war for seven years. He was released on Feb. 12, 1973.
During the interview, he spoke about optimism. He said there was nothing he could do to determine when he might be released and nothing he could do to speed that release.
He said he developed “long-term, non-specific optimism.” What an amazing thought to be held in a foreign country under conditions of war and not know when you would return home but think optimistically each day about that return.
Wouldn’t this be an absolutely wonderful world if under what might be considered “normal” conditions, we could develop optimism each day? This prisoner of war developed what he described as “long-termed” optimism.
He and his fellow prisoners developed a coded language to communicate with each other, and he thought about his family and returning to them. He was optimistic with each day closer to his release.
I will attempt this week to be optimistic in each aspect of life — those more immediately at hand and those aspects of my life that might be considered long term. I would hope that each of you can develop Lt. Cmdr. Halyburton’s marvelous “long-term, non-specific optimism.”
Wouldn’t our days be much brighter with his optimism part of it? I certainly think so.
My thanks to Jeff Glor for this interview, featuring a powerful story. And I thank Mr. Halyburton for sharing his story.
His book will be purchased for reading as well as the book of poetry we were told Mr. Halyburton also has written.
(The pile of books to read has grown in recent weeks. There is optimism that each one will be read before the arrival of summer and outside days.)
WARMEST WISHES
Two extraordinary individuals will celebrate their birthdays this week.
Marcia Curran will celebrate her birthday on Monday. What a lovely and caring woman. What a joy it always was to stop at Seasons Specialty Shop in Massena for a gift purchase and a cup of coffee and find Marcia behind the counter.
There are so many reminders of her kindness in our home: coffee mugs and favorite quotes. And every time I use a coffee sleeve, I think of Marcia and her marvelous advice about them. She told me once (after I had paid for a coffee sleeve in another state and shared my concern) to always carry one with me for use when needed!
I saw a picture recently of Marcia as a member of the Massena Hospital Auxiliary Sewing Group. This group had made pillows for hospitalized patients.
Seeing her with this group doing for others was no surprise. She was always there for each one in need at Seasons. Her smile and friendly “Hello” always made a shopping trip to downtown Massena a joy.
My warmest wishes, Marcia, for only the best as you celebrate your birthday!
Phil Schwartz will celebrate his birthday on Tuesday. What a terrific gentleman and good friend. It is always such a joy to visit with Phil.
The Clockman joins me this week in wishing you a marvelous birthday and only the best in the year ahead. Happy Birthday! Enjoy!
TREMENDOUS STORYTELLER
Jane Dubray is a woman of many talents. I first heard her name years ago when a young woman I knew was taking dance lessons at her studio.
I was invited to attend this child’s recital there so attended that year. I was most impressed with the children participating and with the teacher’s skills.
The past few years, I have watched as Jane has taken on various roles. Each role she steps into is accomplished with such skill by this very talented woman. One skill that I admire a great deal is her ability to share stories in the most interesting way, drawing in listeners of all ages, making them understand and enjoy even the most difficult of topics.
Sunday, I listened as she shared her story. I absolutely loved one sentence (I loved her entire story, but one sentence will be a quote for my journal).
“Kind is the new cool,” Jane told her audience. Isn’t that a marvelous thought? Thanks, Jane, for sharing.
COUNTDOWN TO SPRING
Today is the first day of a new month. The 31 days of January and its snowy forecasts are behind us.
Did you notice that as you began your dinner at 5 p.m. last week, it was light outside? There is optimism as we think about spring’s arrival.
There was even an announcement during a sports broadcast of the beginning of baseball spring training. Only 47 more days until the official arrival of spring!
WINTER APPRECIATION
While we wait for the arrival of spring, there are some who would love to experience our winter days. From time to time, I enjoy taking a photo of life in the north country to share with our sons in New York City and downstate where they have had no snow this year and to my sisters who live in sunny California.
There were pictures sent this week. My sister replied immediately describing our snow falling as “heavenly,” even suggesting that she and her husband spend some winter days in the north country. She added: “We have the same day every day here.”
I enjoy life in the north country where we can experience a change of seasons. But driving on snow-covered roads is not my idea of “heavenly.” Although from my vantage point this weekend in our warm living room, the snow did look heavenly.
What fun it would be for our California family to join us in Bombay to enjoy the beauty of the season. Hopefully their flight wouldn’t be cancelled because of the snow.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Surely as cometh the winter, I know there are spring violets under the snow.”
— R.H. Newell
