Waiting at a red light – and waiting, and waiting….

In the Upper County by Kai Thomas

 Tom Graser

On a previous Occasion, we ruminated upon how to entertain ourselves while waiting for a mile-long train to make its way through Canton. Upon which Barbara challenged me to do the same while stuck at a red light, knowing that while I can sit contentedly for five minutes studying 100 freight cars as they rumble by, it takes only about 15 seconds at a stop light for me to get fidgety, start drumming my fingers on the steering wheel, and mutter exclamations that cannot be printed in a family-friendly newspaper.

Challenge accepted.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.