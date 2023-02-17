Waiting at a red light – and waiting, and waiting….

On a previous Occasion, we ruminated upon how to entertain ourselves while waiting for a mile-long train to make its way through Canton. Upon which Barbara challenged me to do the same while stuck at a red light, knowing that while I can sit contentedly for five minutes studying 100 freight cars as they rumble by, it takes only about 15 seconds at a stop light for me to get fidgety, start drumming my fingers on the steering wheel, and mutter exclamations that cannot be printed in a family-friendly newspaper.
So let’s say you’re on Court Street, facing Main, stymied by a traffic light that’s been red so interminably you’ve decided blue is now your favorite color. How to make good use of all that time?
You could stare at the Post Office, or try to read the banners or discern the Civil War’s granite sentinel in the park, but traffic keeps getting in the way. So you turn your attention to all those cars: Maverick, Escape, Wrangler, Rebel, Tahoe, Sierra, Tacoma, Tundra. You notice a pattern: They all connote wildness, the frontier, rugged he-man terrain where never is heard a discouraging word, the great romantic and persistent American myth of the West. There goes a GMC Yukon Denali, bigger than some small buses, named for immense landmarks most of us will see only in our fantasies. And now a Grand Cherokee Laredo, packaging our self-indulgent national exceptionalism, the insulting “noble savage” trope, and the Wild West, all in one fell swoop. Ask a car salesperson sometime, “Why is it easier to sell a Tacoma than a Scranton, a Sierra than a Poconos?”
Woven into the lines of cars are trucks: big, little, pickups with snowplows attached, semis, flatbeds, log haulers…. Tropicana, Bud Light, Canton’s own Poulin Grain and Wight & Patterson, Normandin with its French logos and Quebec license plates, Pizza Hut, Casella, UPS and FedEx, shiny Ray Burns milk tankers and grimy unlabeled gasoline tankers, a Dunkin’ 18-wheeler (that’s a lotta donuts!), colorful W.B. Mason delivery vans full of paper clips…. It’s like a parade – or a train without rails.
And you ask yourself or a passenger, “Why does Canton still have no bypass?” It’s like what Mark Twain supposedly said about the weather: Everybody talks about it, but nobody does anything about it.
The notion of asking and answering gives you an idea: You could play Twenty Questions. Probably twice.
Good grief, it’s still red. If you’ve tired of Twenty (or Forty) Questions, you could noodle the most important issues of the day. If “Wheel of Fortune” is “America’s Game,” why do almost all of its contestants come from just one state, California? Why do local businesspeople complain for 11-plus months about how awful the business climate is – taxes, overregulation, supply chain breakdowns, on and on — then rave about what a great year they’ve had when the newspapers’ Progress Editions come out?
Which reminds you, if “pro” is the opposite of “con,” is progress the opposite of Congress? Why do we park in driveways and drive on parkways? If writers write and teachers teach, do carpenters carpent? If the prefix “in-” means “not,” why do “flammable” and “inflammable” mean the same? We ski on skis and canoe in canoes; shouldn’t we airplane in airplanes? We “screen” movies, so why don’t we “paper” books? And how come….
Yikes, the light has turned green -- and it stays that way for only about 20 seconds! Off to new Occasions.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.