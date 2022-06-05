Welcome to the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. It’s good to be back.
My plan for this page is to have a weekly editorial about an issue that affects local people. It will mostly be written by me, but occasionally my colleagues at Johnson Newspapers will help out.
I started writing editorials in the early 1990s for the Malone Telegram. I was much younger then, and I tended to get worked up about things.
Present Tom is much calmer than Past Tom.
I hope to use editorials to point out things happening in the community both good and bad and, most importantly, to encourage and help people become involved in the community.
I am always happy to entertain ideas for editorials.
When I was writing editorials for the Marion Star, in Marion, Ohio, I was named the Best Editorial Writer for my newspaper division in 2010 by the Associated Press Society of Ohio.
I don’t put much weight behind writing awards. The judges liked me that year and then never again.
The interesting thing about that award was that we had an editorial board at the time and the ideas were not always mine. I prided myself in writing editorials that I did not necessarily agree with.
I will also be writing a weekly column (this is it).
The column will be more personal than the editorial, but I don’t want it to be about me.
I want to write about things happening the community, stories about the people we meet during the course of the day, upcoming events and pats on the back.
Again, I am open to suggestions.
A few weeks ago, I went out on a friend’s boat on Higley Flow. It was early in the season and a Sunday morning, so the lake was unusually quiet. We tooled around for a bit, catching up with each other and enjoying the scenery. Until the thunderstorm. We raced back to the dock in the blatting rain. I clutched my hat to my head, tucked my chin into my chest and gritted my teeth as the stinging rain soaked me to the skin.
I got home and out of my wet clothes just in time to head over to the athletic fields at Canton Central School to catch some of the Kirk DenBleyker Memorial Lacrosse Tournament.
The thunderstorms skirted the tournament and I got to watch my nephew play in his division championship game.
What a day. All right here in this sleepy little place.
My hope is that these pages prove Canton and the surrounding area is not sleepy, that there is plenty to do and lots happening.
I have been telling everybody I talk to about the Plaindealer that nothing is too small for us to publish. I want to report on everything.
But, you have to let me know.
If you have something coming up and you want some coverage, send me an email at tgraser@wdt.net and we will figure out a way to get it in the Plaindealer.
Fran Lebowitz said, “The opposite of talking isn’t listening. The opposite of talking is waiting.”
I disagree. And almost 500 words into this, I find I am tired of talking. I want to listen. Let me know what’s going on.
St. Lawrence Plaindealer Editor Tom Graser’s media career began 37 years ago in Plattsburgh at radio station WEAV, playing commercials between innings of Montreal Expos baseball games.
