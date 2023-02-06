Was letter meant to deceive?

When I was editor of the Malone Telegram in the ’90s, I got lots of mail. Not email — mail, mail. I received a big stack of mail from the U.S. Postal Service daily.
It came midmorning, just as we were finishing up our work getting our daily afternoon newspaper out to readers.
Our goal, each day, was to have the paper out the door in time for people to pick up a copy as they arrived at their lunch destinations.
The stack of mail was a tempting distraction in my early days as an editor.
Before I was an editor, I had to work to get mail.
I sent letters. That was the formula. If you wanted to get mail, you had to send mail.
That stack of 15 to 20 envelopes the editor got each day was a thrill.
Once the paper was out of my hands and off to the press, I would walk back to my desk and pick up my stack of mail.
At first I used my letter opener to slit open each envelope and examine its contents. About two-thirds would go in the trash can. I got a lot of duplicate mail. State agencies, in particular, were not very good at culling their mailing lists. I would get the same notice addressed to three different editors that preceded me. Or, I would get one for the news editor and one for the lifestyles editor. I was the only editor.
I cut them all open for a while, thinking there might be different letters inside.
Eventually, I got pretty good at spotting the duplicates and junk and the mislabeled and dropped a bunch of them right in the garbage unopened.
Now most of our notices come from email where we have robots detect the junk and sort the duplicates. And instead of just 20 pieces of mail, I get dozens daily.
Most senders do their best to make their missives tempting to open. They want to break through and get your attention.
But, what about those who send you a notice, that they don’t want you to see.
It happens. It likely happened to a lot of people in Canton last week.
This notice came to my house from the post office.
The return address was Brendan Kennedy ℅Mower, 211 W. Jefferson St., Syracuse NY 13202.
I knew who it was from, but only because I had some inside knowledge.
The letter was from EDF Renewables, the solar developer hoping to install a massive solar project just south of the village.
I got the letter because I live close enough to the project, that EDF is required by law to inform me and my neighbors about certain steps in their progress.
EDF met its obligation — they mailed me a notice. Had I not received the notice from the code office in the village, I would have likely looked at that letter and tossed the envelope in the recycling bin unopened.
I can’t say that their aim was to send the letters to meet their obligation to inform while at the same time making the letters unlikely to be opened, but that was what they achieved.
EDF is very good at making brightly colored, attractive brochures and postcards. I have a file folder dedicated to them.
These letters look like they didn’t want too many people to know.
The letter states that they are getting ready to file their full application with the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting. That application starts a clock ticking for groups, institutions and agencies to file for intervenor status.
As of Monday morning, there is no application filed on the ORES website.
We will keep an eye on it, but you should too.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. He has 9k unopened emails in his gmail account
