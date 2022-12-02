We’re making adjustments, like always

If you are reading this, we have something in common. We are both customers of the Johnson Newspaper Corporation, the publisher of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer.
When your newspaper doesn’t arrive when you expect it, neither does mine.
Sometimes I have advance notice because I know some people, but a lot of the time I find out when you do.
I got a call from a reader last week wanting to know what was going on. I did my best to explain what I understood, but the truth is I don’t know all the intricacies of the situation.
The reader explained to me that he had a long relationship with the newspaper. It sounded like he might have delivered newspapers as a youth. Me too!
I delivered Sunday newspapers and worked for a distributor in Plattsburgh. I was a substitute for a route on Plattsburgh Air Force Base. We delivered, along with the Watertown Daily Times, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, the New York Times, the Albany Times Union, the Burlington Free Press, the Montreal Gazette, the Syracuse Herald-American and a few others that I can’t recall.
The papers were huge and I had to have my dad drive me around with the newspapers in the trunk of his Pontiac Catalina. I sat in the open trunk for most of the time too, because we stopped at nearly every house in every neighborhood we never went fast.
Most houses got more than one newspaper. We got the New York Times and the Syracuse paper. My parents liked to do the New York Times crossword but didn’t do it together. So, they needed two sources. I liked the New York Times magazine and I liked the comics in the Syracuse paper.
We seemed to have a lot of time on Sunday to read newspapers.
I tell you all this to try to demonstrate, perhaps needlessly, how much things have changed in our lifetime.
We hardly do anything the way we did in the 1970s.
I was learning how to use a typewriter, we had cable TV but we only got 12 or so channels and most of them were the same ones we could pick up with an antenna.
It was a novelty to get a pizza delivered.
There were corner groceries and mom-and-pop pharmacies.
One of the few things that remains the same is that we put ink on paper, call it the news and then deliver it to your doorstep.
I don’t know that it was ever simple. Seems like my route involved a lot of trucks driving through the night so I could pick up my newspapers from the floor of the warehouse, with its stacks of magazines on pallets lining the walls.
The world had changed all around this “simple” process and every few years we have to make some adjustments to keep it going.
So, we are going through a rough patch right now. There have been catastrophic press breakdowns, supply issues, miscommunication and just bad luck, affecting our performance lately.
The good news is that it will not last long. We will iron out the wrinkles and become consistent again until the world shifts and we have to adjust.
The important part is that we still have reporters in Canton and St. Lawrence County, following essential topics and providing vital information and we will always figure out a way to get that news to you.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. Along with delivering newspapers, as a promising young man, he also worked the coat check for tips only at the Plattsburgh Elks Club where the secret was to stay until the last coat was picked up because that customer was likely to be a bit loose with his money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.