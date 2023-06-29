What do you call something you know but don’t want to know?

I have been obsessed with something I know but don’t want to know.
There should be a term for this.
The best example I can come up with is a tragic event I helped cover at another newspaper in another place.
A man was revealed to have been faking a cancer diagnosis for several years. Strangely, this is not unusual.
This guy went way beyond most.
For years, he had been taking time from work for treatment. His co-workers held fundraisers for him. They gave him their vacation days.
He faked a recovery and then a relapse.
He shaved his head, of course.
Pro-tip: Not all cancer treatments cause hair loss.
He used a sunlamp to burn his head, saying the radiation treatment caused it.
It was his wife that finally revealed his fakery.
There were signs. He never allowed his wife to go with him to treatments or appointments.
When friends insisted they help him by giving him rides to appointments, he made them wait in the car.
He was vague about his diagnosis.
In our reporting, we discovered that his wife was a nurse.
Which raised the question: How did she not know?
I think she did. I think she knew but didn’t want to know. You know?
The thing I think I know but don’t want to know is not so serious.
I think about it every time I feed our aging dog.
We will celebrate Desi’s 15th birthday this year. As Desi has gotten older, he has gotten slightly more picky about his food and much more hungry.
For many years we fed him approximately the same amount of food daily. In the last year or so, he has come begging for more food after dinner. It used to be that a treat would be enough, but more and more, he is happy only if he gets a second helping.
It has occurred to me that maybe he is not any more hungry than he has always been. It could be that in his old age, he has figured out he can get more food if he bugs us enough.
Sometimes he won’t eat at all. I found that if I put some people food on his dish, like some shredded chicken, he will munch down everything, including the dog food he had previously ignored.
It got me thinking. If dogs like people food so much, why do they make dog food smell like dog food?
I have never seen a dog turn down meat or bread-based people food. Desi won’t eat veggies or fruit. But I have seen a dog eat a zucchini.
So what I know but don’t want to know is that there is someone at the dog food factory that tastes the dog food.
Just like mass-produced food, it has to be consistent. There are tasters at breweries, coffee roasters, soup factories, and ketchup distilleries. There have to be tasters at dog food factories. And it has to be a person. Dogs are not discriminating enough and cannot discuss the finer details of taste.
I know there are dog food tasters, but I don’t want to know.
I don’t want to know because I want to write a story about two dog food tasters who fall in love someday. I think they would have to. Who else could understand them and appreciate their talent?
I am saving the story for my retirement years. Even though learning more about dog food tasters would be easy. I am avoiding it. I want to savor the idea each morning as I prepare Desi’s food. It is my one-way bonding experience with him.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. Another story he wants to write is about a traveling yo-yo demonstrator who keeps returning to the same town because of a girl long after the town has been saturated with yo-yos.
