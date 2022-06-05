What Is This, And Who’s This Guy?

I am a spectacular failure at retirement. I stepped down six years ago from administrative duties at St. Lawrence University, and that stuck. I retired five years ago from teaching writing at St. Lawrence, and have mostly refrained from backsliding at that, too.
But I have flopped supremely at retiring from freelance (aka self-employed) writing, editing and proofreading. Every time an opportunity comes along, I tell myself, “Show some backbone — don’t do it!” And almost every time, like a recidivist I succumb to the lure.
My wife, Barbara, better known around town than I thanks to having been a piano and general music teacher to generations of Canton kids and their families, who affectionately know her as “Miss Barbara” even though she’s married, tells me, “Just say no!!”
But that’s not easy to do. Writing is a craft, like any creative skill, and, like any, it’s ingrained in the soul. Declining to write is like asking Barbara to quit playing her piano, or you to quit whatever you love doing.
So when Tom Graser invited me to contribute a column to the resurrected Plaindealer, I kept trying to persuade myself to turn him down. Then I told him yes. I audaciously announced that my column would be called “An Occasional Word” because I would provide it only, you guessed it, occasionally. We agreed I would write whatever I want (within the bounds of civility and journalistic best practices, of course, and as long as it’s about Canton), and whenever I want, since after 45 years I’ve had it with deadlines. Another failure at true retirement….
x x x x
One recent sunny and too-hot-for-May Saturday, we visited Coakley’s “pretty much everything” store. The parking lot was overflowing; cars lined Old DeKalb Road almost as far as the vista where you can gaze over the rolling farmland and swear you’ve been teleported to Iowa, like the ballplayers in “Field of Dreams.” Live music emanated from under a canopy: two singing guys with six- and twelve-string guitars and a keyboard. Hot dogs with all the fixins, chips and soda could be consumed on picnic tables in exchange for a donation to the Canton fire and rescue crews. Kids pranced around gripping big (relative to them) orange balloons.
Under another canopy, Boy Scouts took orders for peanuts and popcorn. In my own field of dreams, those mythical Iowa baseball players materialized out of thin air and got a fantasy pick-up game going.
Back in reality, we saw eight people we knew, confirming that when you go shopping in Canton you have to allow twice as long as you think you’ll need, so as to catch up with all the acquaintances you’ll run into: Music-teacher neighbors with their toddler; one of Miss Barbara’s former piano students, now in college; my commissioner when I was a Pee Wee baseball coach; and on and on. We weren’t sure if we’d ever get out of there, but we did manage to purchase some of the necessities of springtime living in Canton: four bags of mulch, which a friendly and muscular young employee effortlessly loaded into our car; sandpaper; tick repellent; a flowering plant.
Is it only in small towns where one can go to a hardware store and land in the middle of a festival? Perhaps. Like every place, large and small, Canton has its good points and its bad. But that’s a topic for another Occasion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.