Where are our next journalists?

I met with the staff of the Racguette this week. The Racquette is the student newspaper at SUNY Potsdam.
I was there because I thought I could talk to some young people about considering a job in journalism.
They were there because I barged in on their regular meeting to discuss their next issue.
I am usually relaxed about public speaking.
On this occasion, I felt that what I was doing was desperately important and that I was not up to the job.
I don’t want to be overly dramatic, but since 2019 the future of local journalism has begun to look more and more tenuous.
It is no secret that the newspaper industry has been in decline for years. Many of you may remember pages and pages of classified ads for used cars, new cars, and houses. The Great Recession stripped traditional broadsheets of their traditional advertisers.
They are still there now, but not like they used to be.
The rise of social media has stripped away readers. Newspapers with their lifestyle, sports, opinion, and national and local news pages have something for everyone, but like cable TV, you gotta buy it all to get what you want.
Folks on the internet live in their single-interest silos.
Before 2020, we could still find and nurture new journalists even with all the challenges facing traditional newspapers.
We used to put an ad on Journalismjobs.com and watch the applications roll in.
That doesn’t work anymore. A job that used to draw 20 applications in a couple of days now gets two or three over a couple of weeks.
So, I walked into that meeting a little desperate. I wanted those college journalists who cared enough about their school to want to keep it informed to understand that they could do the same for the broader community.
I made my pitch for my profession and my company.
When I was done, I stayed and listened to their news meeting. I was taking notes. They have some exciting stories coming up and they were foolish to let somebody from another publication listen in on their planning, but everything is a lesson.
I don’t know if I sold anyone. They all seem pretty practical and becoming a journalist doesn’t seem practical right now.
It may not be practical for a person, but it is necessary for society.
One or two of those students I met with will turn towards some form of journalism when they leave college. It might not be to work at a newspaper. But I saw something when they started to discuss the stories for their next edition.
There was an aura of responsibility. They are students facing the end of the semester with plenty of work to do. Sometimes it took a while, but each story idea found a volunteer. Someone stood up for each opportunity because they felt responsible.
Someone has to do it.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. The only club he joined in college was the rugby club, where he won an award for being best dressed.
