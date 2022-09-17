Where summer never ends

Some of the things we say make no sense. And by we, I mean me, but I also mean we.
Last week the newspaper had a few references to the last day of summer.
Summer begins on Memorial Day and ends on Labor Day, right?
Not really. The Memorial Day to Labor Day measure is just one of at least three ways we measure summer.
For sticklers, summer begins around June 20 (it can vary because of the tilt of the Earth or something) and it ends around Sept. 20. Wait, I can look that up … give me a moment … OK, fall begins at 9:04 p.m. on Sept. 22 this year.
I like to measure the summer by the weather. Summer begins when it is not too muddy and you can wear shorts to ride your bike, but you might want to wear a sweatshirt. Summer ends in pretty much the same way. That means it can vary from a start in late April to an end at the end of October. Or it could be June to September. You never know.
The point of this rambling introduction is that despite all the talk last week about it being the end of summer, there is plenty of summer left.
This might be the best part of summer. It is cool enough at night for pleasant sleeping. The bugs have pretty much metamorphosed into whatever it is they metemorphose into at the end of the summer and have buried themselves in the dirt or our intestines and won’t emerge again for 17 years — if we’re lucky.
I have been thinking about this “when summer ends” question because I am old enough to have feelings of nostalgia wave over me for the slightest thing. I was riding in a car through Richville the other day and looking in between the houses to get glimpses of backyards.
I think backyards are much more interesting than front yards. You only get to see a hint of what they are from the road, and the rest is up to you.
In one backyard in Richville, I saw my grandfather’s backyard in Syracuse. I am sure a Tipperary Hill backyard in Syracuse is a fraction of the size of a Richville backyard, but the last time I was in my grandfather’s backyard I had to be no more than 6.
He had a garage with a pigeon coop on the second floor. The yard sloped away from the house and I remember a swamp with cattails at the end — which couldn’t be possible. It was always summer in my grandfather’s backyard. There was a wading pool and a clothesline and a scary neighbor who would keep your toys if they went over the fence.
I saw all that in a glimpse of a backyard in Richville.
None of those memories could be real. But the feeling of lying in the grass, under a warm summer sun, with nothing to do for days on end, is a glorious, fleeting feeling that I know I felt then, and got just a bit of the other day.
So yes, Labor day was last week and school is underway and summer is over. But, it isn’t over everywhere. Some places, it never ends.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. For several years Tom only cut is hair on the spring and fall equinox because a bike mechanic told him it was the only day you are level headed.
