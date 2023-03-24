Why I (used to) cut my hair on the equinox

Rocky's Cyclery and Fitness, Marion, Ohio. Photo from Rocky's Facebook page

I really can’t remember how this story goes. Most of what I am about to say is true. The order in which things happened, I can’t vouch for.

I bought a tandem bicycle chained to a tree in my neighborhood. I think it was around 2007, but I can’t be sure. I purchased the bicycle mainly because I thought the price was crazy low and because we had a tandem bicycle when I was a kid and it was always a blast to ride.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.