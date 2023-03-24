Why I (used to) cut my hair on the equinox

I really can’t remember how this story goes. Most of what I am about to say is true. The order in which things happened, I can’t vouch for.
I bought a tandem bicycle chained to a tree in my neighborhood. I think it was around 2007, but I can’t be sure. I purchased the bicycle mainly because I thought the price was crazy low and because we had a tandem bicycle when I was a kid and it was always a blast to ride.
I forgot to mention that this is a story about the equinox and now I can’t figure out a way to get it in the beginning of the story, so I will let it sit here.
The idea was to spark interest in cycling in my daughter by riding the tandem together.
This bike was set up for serious adult riders. It had drop-style handlebars on the front and back and narrow racing saddles that required padded shorts.
I went to the local bike shop and bought new back handlebars so the rider in that seat could sit upright. I also bought a big, well-padded seat.
The bike shop owner, Glen Poston, was an avid cyclist who rode his bike 365 days per year and helped me figure out how to arrange the pedals so my daughter, who was seven, could reach them.
I had looked at complicated systems to raise the pedals, but Glen was a genius computer coder and excelled at finding the easiest, most elegant solution.
Glen went behind the counter and returned with two blocks of wood and some super strong rubber bands.
These blocks were designed for toddler-sized tricycles. They worked perfectly.
I am pretty sure Glen didn’t charge me for the tricycle blocks. He wanted us on that bike. He did make me install a rearview mirror and ordered me not to install clips on my pedals - for safety.
Lucy and I became pretty famous in the local bike-riding community. Thanks to Glen, we rode that bike a lot. We would regularly go on planned group rides of up to 60 miles.
But this is not about bike riding. It is about the equinox.
Glen passed away while riding his bicycle to work a few years later. It wasn’t a crash. He just died while riding his bike.
I went to his funeral, which was packed. Glen had an impact on more than me and my tandem. He helped everybody.
At his funeral, one of his coworkers mentioned that Glen only cut his hair on the equinox. He said it was the only day of the year on which your head was straight.
For several years after that, I cut my hair only on the equinox in honor of Glen. It was difficult. A couple of times, I missed it and had to wait another six months, which made for some very shaggy hair.
I eventually stopped when I had to get a haircut for a job interview and broke my multiyear streak of equinox haircuts.
Now, I remember Glen on the equinox. He was a good man who cared about people and did things his way.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. Stopping at every ice cream stand is the secret to getting young children to go on long bike rides.
