Your personality might predict your profession

I am not sure if other professions are like this, but the newspaper game tends to attract the same cast of characters wherever you go.
An event this weekend and the stories of Hurricane Ian reminded me of this phenomenon.
This weekend I decided to attend the farm swap being held at Little Grasse Food Works.
You might not expect this, but I am, like a lot of my colleagues, a bit of an introvert.
It seems odd, but you would be surprised at how many people, who choose a job where the main thing you do is call up strangers on the phone, are fundamentally shy.
I was even apprehensive about attending our neighborhood cookout a few weeks ago, where I knew I would know people, because I am so bad at small talk. I am OK once I get going but making those initial contacts is hard.
So I went out to Little Grasse on Sunday with a small cloud of dread circling around in the back of my head.
Canton is a small town. When I got there Flip Filippi was talking. I know Flip, I have talked with her several times for stories. .
The first person I talked to was Anneke Larrance, I met Anneke a few weeks ago at Heritage Park. I didn’t approach because I knew her. I had heard a bit of her story and was introducing myself when I recognized her.
Part of Anneke’s story involved Rajiv Narula. I talked with Rajiv a few weeks ago for a story on composting.
Once the ice was broken I talked to people I had never met before and then spent some time chatting with folks I see all the time.
I genuinely had a good time — doing something for my job.
Not sure what it is in my head that makes me mildly fear social interactions, especially when it is a big part of my everyday life, and especially because I usually enjoy them, but there it is.
The other odd part is that I am not afraid to perform in front of people. I have acted in plays, done public speaking, played music, talked to classes, made videos, talked on the radio and with the exception of playing music, have never experienced stage fright.
I know a lot of journalists who are like that.
Which brings me to Hurricane Charley.
Hurricane Charley hit Fort Meyers in 2004. It has been in the news a bit because Hurricane Ian struck the same area last month.
At the time I worked for a large newspaper chain that owned the newspaper that served Fort Meyers.
The company sought volunteers from other newspapers to go to Fort Meyers to help then get their papers out while their local workers, tended to the personal business of repairing their homes, or finding a place to live.
One of my friends volunteered and was flown down and put up in a condo with a few other replacement workers for two weeks or so.
One night, after the paper had been put to bed, the replacement workers were sitting around the condo decompressing and talking about work when one said, “have you ever noticed that there is the same cast of characters at every newspaper?”
Rita, my friend, piped up and said, “I know, I have spent the whole time here trying to figure out which one is me.”
I am pretty sure Rita’s double was the outgoing one who was secretly shy.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. He is thinking about calling somebody right now, but will likely put it off for a bit.
