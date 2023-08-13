Dolly Parton does fine work for childhood literacy, but she can’t do it all herself

Dolly Parton attends We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton at Hammerstein Ballroom on Nov. 5, 2019, in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images/TNS

Today, Dolly Parton will be in Kansas to celebrate the statewide success of her Imagination Library program.

Dolly’s Imagination Library is an example of how music, art, and culture can intersect with social change. Through her deep commitment to education and literacy, Dolly has shown that celebrities can be powerful catalysts for positive transformation.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.