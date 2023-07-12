206th fair underway Fair is annual remider of our agricultural past and future

Hudson Hirt feeds his three goats, Cocoa, Ella, and Serenity, at the Jefferson County Fair, where he and mother where setting up on Tuesday morning. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times

Just like that, fair season is upon us.

We’ve sailed past Memorial Day and Independence Day. Summer is here. On Tuesday the 206th edition of the Jefferson County Fair kicked off, and luckily the weather was just right. The hearty fair board and workers plowed through the heavy rain Monday to make it happen, like so many have for the 205 fairs before.

