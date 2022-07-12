Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.