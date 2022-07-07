Two high-honored athletes from Hugh C. Williams High School have something in common.
Scott Ahlfeld of the baseball team and Cate DeCoteau of the softball team each racked up a slew of honors at the end of the year.
The thing they have in common is they both play the same position — catcher.
Ryan Weiss, an up-and-coming pitcher in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, maintains a blog on which he and his editorial team have listed the most important character traits of a catcher.
1. Leadership
2. A complete understanding of the game
3. Verbal and nonverbal communication
4. An understanding of the pitchers on the team
5. Strong work ethic.
Let’s look at what coaches have said about the two Canton catchers.
For the last two seasons, Canton softball coach Mike Wentworth trusted his catcher, DeCoteau, with calling pitches during games, Watertown Daily Times sports writer Cap Carey reported this spring.
“She is one of the top catchers that Canton has ever had,” Wentworth said. “The way that she hit, way she handled pitchers, how coachable she was. The last two years she’s been the heart and soul of the program.”
“He’s a fantastic kid,” Canton baseball coach Matt Caufield said of Ahlfeld, who he also coached in soccer. “He’s a positive role model for all the younger players. He has that knack to be a leader. He never seems to get rattled in tough situations.”
Ahlfeld also calls the pitches during Canton games.
“It makes me feel like I have more direct control over the game,” Ahlfeld said. “There’s a couple of (opposing) guys that are standouts I keep tabs on. It’s hard to carry over from one year to the next, they will improve and change as a hitter. But if I call a pitch and a batter has trouble with it, I will remember that.”
The gear that catchers wear behind the plate, the mask, the chest protector, shin guards, highly-padded glove, are ironically called “the tools of ignorance.”
Major League Baseball on its website claims the term’s origin comes from catcher Herold “Muddy” Ruel, who played from 1915 to 1934, the term, Major League Baseball says, is meant to point out the irony that a player with the intelligence needed to be effective behind the plate would be foolish enough to play a position that required so much safety equipment.
We think there is something else at play. We think leaders are people who are willing to take risks. They are people ready to face danger, shoulder responsibility and put in the time it takes to be experts.
Leaders are people like Ahlfeld and DeCoteau. They are bound for greatness.
