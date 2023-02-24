Nothing shows community spirit quite like a post-season high school basketball game.
The parking lot at Potsdam High school during the so-called D-Arama on Feb. 18, was filled but also in constant transition as fans and families from all over St. Lawrence and Franklin County filled the stands to cheer on their teams.
The playoffs, of course, are one-and-done. Losing teams go home and winning teams move on - until they don’t.
For many fans, moms, grandmas, dads, grandpas, sisters, brothers, cousins, aunts, and uncles, it is the last chance to see their favorite athletes play.
For the bottom-seed teams, it is a chance to look to the future and hope for a miracle. For the kids who spent the year on the bench, it can be a time to show that they could be running the floor next year.
Every game is spirited and every game is played before a roaring crowd. Every game ends with high fives, hung heads and a look to the future.
Congratulations to all the coaches who work all season and year dedicated to their programs.
Shake the hand of every game official you know. It is not an easy job; without them, there would be no games.
In line for a slap on the back should be all the moms and dads who served late meals, gave rides and cheered on and cheered up their student-athletes
Don’t forget, Little brothers and sisters. They likely lacked some attention during the season, but they also saw the benefit of hard work and determination from their big brothers and sisters.
The student-athletes themselves who have balanced school and athletics, their teammates and their families, working hard and having fun deserve the highest fives and the heartiest handshakes..
The playoffs bring communities together to show off their best and to admire their rivals.
As the winter drags on, high school basketball brings sunshine and joy.
