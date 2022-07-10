It’s a rare occurrence when one family’s loss turns into a benefit for an entire community.
Theodore A. Simmons of Copenhagen died in January 2019 of cancer. The long-time auctioneer was well known in the community for often donating his time as an auctioneer at local benefits or other events. He and his wife of 42 years, Shari, also started a popular Christmas tree farm on their Route 12 property after a fire destroyed their dairy farm in 1991.
According to a July 5 story in the Watertown Daily Times, Mrs. Simmons has found ways every day since his death to honor Mr. Simmons and the Copenhagen community. Now, she plans a lasting memorial to her husband, a public pavilion in the village park on Main Street next to the Deer River.
“If my plan works, it should be pretty cool,” Mrs. Simmons told the Times. “I just want to give back. People were good when Ted passed away and I always felt guilty about the money they raised. I do a lot of donations through GoFundMe pages and things like that, but what our community needs is something positive, something good. I just want to do something good.”
The good that will be accomplished will come by providing the community service group Copenhagen Cares a permanent place to hold events. The group, formed last to lead annual events such as the village’s Christmas parade, is also trying to come up with additional ways to provide community-focused activities.
According to Mrs. Simmons, whenever the group wishes to host an event, it needs to rent or otherwise find a tent or other amenities do so. She envisions a permanent pavilion as a place where craft fairs, farmers’ markets, ice cream socials or other events can be held.
Working with her son, Scott J. Simmons, Mrs. Simmons has come up with a pole-and-beam structure “with a twist.” In the middle of the structure, there will be a planned beam in the center consisting of a tree trunk. Her son and two of his chain saw-carving friends intend on turning the beam into a work of art.
The project already has community support. On June 27, the project was approved for a $10,000 grant through the Pratt Northam Foundation after the village recommended the project for the foundation’s support. Local architect Matthew J. Cooper has donated his time and skills to designing the 30-foot by 30-foot pavilion, helping Mrs. Simmons secure the engineer stamp on the design required for the building permit.
According to the Times article, even the trade workers and materials for the project are a result of the community. Amish masonry and carpentry crews will build the pavilion using locally grown and Amish-milled lumber and cement purchased in the area. The landscaping will be a community project, too.
Mrs. Simmons said she will consider the project a success if it serves and is used by the community.
“That’s my goal, for it to be a place where people can gather,” she said. “It’s going to be here for everybody to use … something to be proud of.”
Something to be proud of, indeed, and a fitting tribute to a man who so often lent his skills to the benefit of the community.
