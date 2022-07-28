Teaching children bicycle safety, as was done recently at the Canton Pavilion, is an important step in a child’s journey to independence.
The freedom a bicycle can give a child is immeasurable. Even if it is, at first, just at the playground or in the driveway, the feeling of having control over a machine, of propelling yourself almost effortlessly over the pavement is exhilarating.
Later as children mature and begin to explore the neighborhood, to travel to a friend’s house, to ride to school, the lessons learned in that one-day safety course will serve them well as they begin to navigate the village.
And it can last a long time. The magic of a bicycle can keep hold on a person well beyond childhood, well beyond school and long into life.
And always, the lessons of those safety classes remain. Obeying the rules of the road is vital to staying safe on a bicycle.
We know that it isn’t as simple as that. As we grow older, we get more confident and we get more careless. Too often we obey the rules only when they suit us.
Cyclists, however should take care not to stray. No one is more vulnerable than a cyclist sharing the road with cars and trucks.
It works both ways. Just as a cyclist can stay safe by following the rules, people driving cars and trucks have a duty to obey the rules too.
According to the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law, a motorist must always remember that cyclists have the same rights and responsibilities as drivers of a motor vehicle and motorists are required to exercise “due care” to avoid colliding with bicyclists. As a safety measure, motorists should make scanning for cyclists second nature, giving cyclists plenty of clearance when passing them and the right-of-way when appropriate.
Congratulations to the children who participated in the bicycle safety clinic and welcome to a world of fun and freedom.
Author Elizabeth West wrote in her book, “Hovel in the Hills: An Account of the Simple Life,” that “when man invented the bicycle he reached the peak of his attainments. Here was a machine of precision and balance for the convenience of man. And (unlike subsequent inventions for man’s convenience) the more he used it, the fitter his body became. Here, for once, was a product of man’s brain that was entirely beneficial to those who used it, and of no harm or irritation to others. Progress should have stopped when man invented the bicycle.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.