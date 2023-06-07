A bill to allow the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority to hire its own airport security passed the Assembly May 24. That bill, sponsored by Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, has a companion in the Senate that hasn’t moved since February when it was referred to a committee. That bill is sponsored by Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and it deserves a vote before the end of the session Thursday.

The OBPA and city have been at odds over contractual policing of the airport for years, and at each contract negotiation the city attempts to claw more fees from the agency that is providing the city’s best opportunities for economic development.

