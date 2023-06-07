A bill to allow the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority to hire its own airport security passed the Assembly May 24. That bill, sponsored by Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, has a companion in the Senate that hasn’t moved since February when it was referred to a committee. That bill is sponsored by Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and it deserves a vote before the end of the session Thursday.
The OBPA and city have been at odds over contractual policing of the airport for years, and at each contract negotiation the city attempts to claw more fees from the agency that is providing the city’s best opportunities for economic development.
Listening to the OBPA’s needs, Assemblyman Gray made it a priority in his first term in office to seek a solution.
His first piece of legislation is a bill that designates the security staff at the Ogdensburg International Airport, which is owned by the OBPA, as peace officers. Mr. Gray said this will allow the airport to rely on its own security services, rather than requiring officers from the Ogdensburg City Police Department to patrol its grounds while open.
OBPA has a contract with the city for Federal Aviation Administration-required services at the airport that covers Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2023. For that, the OBPA pays $185,000 annually, billed as $15,416 per month, with additional time at $48 per hour. That pays for two full-time city police officers to support daily passenger pre-flight screening and flight departure, according to the contract. With overtime that is expected to exceed $260,000 this year.
The OBPA believes it could provide the same service at a better cost.
OBPA Board of Directors Chairman Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said the bill, if passed by Thursday, which is the last day of the 2023 legislative session, would potentially save the OBPA six figures annually, and also removes a burden from the understaffed Ogdensburg City Police Department.
Federal Aviation Authority regulations require the OBPA to have police officers or peace officers present at each outgoing flight.
“That takes them off the street, takes them out of patrol, puts them over at the airport for a period of time, which burdens the police force and takes away from what their attention is focused on,” Mr. Gray said. “We think this is a better way to do it, it’s more cost effective for the Bridge and Port Authority to do it this way.”
This is in the city’s best interest, and in the airports. Especially considering another changeover in city leadership that is likely to further strain the relationships.
This bill needs to be passed, and it needs to be done this session. There’s no reason to wait. Mr. Gray did his part. Mr. Walczyk, do what you can to see that it happens.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.