Brewery plan is good for Canton

The Village Board of Trustees enthusiastically agreed to apply for a Restore New York Grant for $500,000 on behalf of partners seeking to establish a brewery and restaurant in the old Mattress Barn on West Main Street.
We applaud the move.
SLC Suds plans to open Bent Beam Brewing in July. A restaurant or gastro pub will follow soon after.
It is an ambitious plan. The partners have a budget of about $1.2 million for the plan and will be providing more than $500,000 of their own money and private financing.
If all goes to plan, the investment by the state will be returned.
In the first five years, the partners expect to produce $1 million in payroll.
That’s money that stays in the community.
The plan will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales tax. And a dilapidated building — that now is hardly worth the money it would take tear it down — will become a community asset, likely worth more than half a million dollars.
Not only will the project provide a sorely needed place to eat in a village that has been shedding restaurants over the last decade, it will draw people to the village to spend their entertainment money here.
There is a market for craft beer in St. Lawrence County that is under served.
Drive by In-Law Brewing in Chase Mills on a Saturday afternoon. People travel from all over the county to sample their beers and fill their growlers. There is plenty of room for growth and an obvious demand.
The Restore New York Grant is designed exactly for a project like this.
In less than a year we will see an eyesore transformed into a destination.
With the village board leading the way in supporting the partners of SLC Suds, let’s hope Canton residents follow.
