Brewery plan is good for Canton

The property at 41 W. Main St. in Canton is slated to become the home of a craft brewery. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

The Village Board of Trustees enthusiastically agreed to apply for a Restore New York Grant for $500,000 on behalf of partners seeking to establish a brewery and restaurant in the old Mattress Barn on West Main Street.

We applaud the move.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.