The Divine Mercy Chapel at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Court Street in Canton was unlocked when vandals entered the sanctum, stole three antique plaster statues of religious figures and made off with them in a pickup truck.

St. Mary’s Church is locked from dusk to dawn, but the chapel is left unlocked because people need a place to pray, the Rev. Bryan D. Stitt, pastor of St. Mary’s, told the Plaindealer.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.