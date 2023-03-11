The Divine Mercy Chapel at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Court Street in Canton was unlocked when vandals entered the sanctum, stole three antique plaster statues of religious figures and made off with them in a pickup truck.
St. Mary’s Church is locked from dusk to dawn, but the chapel is left unlocked because people need a place to pray, the Rev. Bryan D. Stitt, pastor of St. Mary’s, told the Plaindealer.
“It is a noisy world and people need a quiet place,” he said.
The statues were recovered on the campus of St. Lawrence University. All of them were damaged. One may be damaged beyond repair.
The statues depicted St. Joseph, St. Therese of Lisieux and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel holding the Christ Child.
When the statues were purchased in the 1930s, they were inexpensive.
The Rev. Stitt said that St. Mary’s was a poor church founded by Irish immigrants. Plaster, not marble, was what the church could afford.
Over the years, the value of the statues grew, not monetarily, but in the hearts of congregants.
Imagine, for a young parishioner today, those statues had been there when great-grandparents were attending Mass.
The vandalism is so egregious that it could not have been spontaneous.
The perpetrators had plenty of opportunities to consider their actions.
It took time to load the statues, one by one, into the pickup truck.
The theft wasn’t a rock thrown impetuously through a window or a gravestone impulsively kicked over during a night-time walk through a cemetery.
This was a plot, a plan, a scheme.
The chapel was supposed to be a peaceful place where anyone, at any time, could sit quietly with their thoughts, say a prayer, find some solace, escape a hectic world.
Now, the church has to consider some security. The Rev. Stitt said they could install a keypad lock with parishioners knowing the entry code.
After hearing the story, we are sure people around Canton are locking doors at night that were never locked before.
We are not naive enough to believe that because we live in a small village, we don’t need to worry about crime.
Still, we were disappointed to have this intrusion of a peaceful place remind us that we always need to take precautions to remain safe.
