Congratulations Class of 2023

Home of the Golden Bears

 Tom Graser

Graduating high school is an incredible milestone that deserves to be celebrated. It marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another as students move on to new challenges and opportunities.

Last Friday night, the Hugh C. Williams Class of 2023 gathered for the last time as high school students. Many of them have been classmates for their entire school career. But, no matter how long they have been at Canton Central School, they became Golden Bears for life Friday night.

