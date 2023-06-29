Congratulations Class of 2023

Graduating high school is an incredible milestone that deserves to be celebrated. It marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another as students move on to new challenges and opportunities.
Last Friday night, the Hugh C. Williams Class of 2023 gathered for the last time as high school students. Many of them have been classmates for their entire school career. But, no matter how long they have been at Canton Central School, they became Golden Bears for life Friday night.
It’s not just an individual accomplishment. It’s a collective. Teachers, coaches and mentors played a role in helping students reach this point.
Let’s not forget that the members of the Class of 2023 were in the second semester of their freshman year when the entire world was turned upside down by a global pandemic.
They pioneered remote learning on a mass scale. They learned from home, played sports while wearing masks, and grew up together in a time like no other.
On Friday, they stood before their supporters, moved their tassels across their mortar boards and headed off into the world.
Some will do great things and be recognized by the world. Most will do great things and be recognized by their family and friends as a good person who does well. All will remember their graduation night when they stood together as Golden Bears.
Let’s celebrate and honor the Class of 2023 and their achievements.
Let’s congratulate the graduates with the words of the Alma Mater.
Then raise the colors high
Canton, our friend, our guide
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.