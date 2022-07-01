Congratulations to the graduates.
All weekend long, all over St. Lawrence County, high school seniors walked across a stage and accepted a diploma — a ticket to the future.
Families and friends cheered, educators beamed and graduates tossed their caps in a moment of exultation.
These graduates had a unique experience. In the spring of their sophomore year they were sent home and took up the challenge of learning remotely.
Their junior year was a mishmash of learning from home, going to school, suffering through quarantines.
Extracurricular activities were a challenge. Sports seasons were canceled, rescheduled, moved and shortened. Concerts, plays, academic competitions all had to adapt, or wait, or suspend.
If you went to a graduation this weekend, the pandemic was likely mentioned.
The pandemic presented a serious challenge that the Class of 2022 took on and beat.
Every student who walked across the stage certainly earned their diploma, but it should come with a star or a special commendation for meeting the requirements of graduation under serious distress.
It is an uncertain world. That’s nothing new. The future has always been hard to predict.
Our new graduates enter the world prepared for uncertainty perhaps better than any before them.
We have confidence that these graduates will be better able to deal with the twists and turns, challenges and obstacles that life will inevitably present them.
We have confidence that these young people will live their lives taking nothing for granted.
Perhaps they went into high school thinking it would be four years of learning and fun and growth.
Now they know, better than anyone, to expect the unexpected, to enjoy and take advantage of what you have now, because there are no guarantees in this world.
There have never been guarantees and there never will be, but we so often think there are. Not these graduates.
Our advice: Enjoy the summer, expect the best, be prepared for the worst, appreciate your friends, respect your families and roll with the punches.
A graduation cliche is that the event marks not an end, but a beginning.
No cliche could be more true.
Here’s to all these new beginnings.
