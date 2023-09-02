Discover the expanse of local foods in St. Lawrence County

Take advantage of Local Food Weekend on Sept. 8, 9 and 10.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County has organized a choose your own adventure type weekend to learn about our area’s huge variety of local foods.
Participating food producers and businesses across our foodshed will host more than 30 public events.
It is important to note that Cooperative Extension is the organizer of Local Food Weekend, but the individual businesses host all the events.
You can find details about the event at bit.ly/lfw23.
The hosts include orchards, pork producers, tea blenders, community farms, a garden-based educational center, maple producers, dairy farms, organic vegetable farms and all manner of value-added operations.
In Northern New York, when we think of farming, our minds turn initially to dairy farming. While dairy farming is vital to the local economy and the most significant agricultural activity in the area, it is impressive to see the wide variety of non-dairy agricultural production going on largely behind the scenes.
Even visiting local farmers markets provides just a glimpse of the food produced locally in St. Lawrence County.
The Cooperative Extension offers some advice if you are going to take part in Local Food Weekend:
■ Check details ahead of time
■ Map routes in advance; cell reception may be unreliable
■ Wear sturdy shoes and bring water
■ Keep an eye on children
■ Bring a cooler for purchases
■ Have a great time, eat delicious food and learn new stuff.
Eating locally-produced food is excellent for our economy, supports local businesses and is great for your health.
