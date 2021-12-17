A state court judge posed an interesting question to the New York Attorney General’s Office.
State AG Letitia James filed a lawsuit last year against the National Rifle Association, which is headquartered in New York. She accused the officials with the organization of misusing NRA funds to benefit themselves.
James sought not just to exert penalties for these violations but also to dissolve the group founded 150 years ago. During a hearing Friday in Manhattan, Judge Joel M. Cohen questioned why James’s office felt the need to disband the NRA.
“The question is why can’t the two be separated?” Cohen asked, according to a Bloomberg News story published Friday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Why can’t you address the financial issues without dissolving the entire entity?”
We’re pleased that Cohen pressed this issue with the attorney general’s office. It strikes us that James is using her authority to eliminate an organization she opposes on ideological grounds.
“New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the NRA late last year alleging it violated state laws governing charitable organizations by using donated funds to enrich longtime leader Wayne LaPierre and other executives. Jonathan Conley, a lawyer in James’s office, said at the hearing that New York law governing charities allows dissolution for repeated flagrant violations. The NRA was founded in New York,” the article reported. “James’s suit was filed after an investigation revealed what the state described as rampant misuse of donated funds on luxury expenses for NRA leadership. The NRA’s attempt to avoid the lawsuit by filing for bankruptcy failed after a Texas judge called the Chapter 11 case a misuse of the law. The NRA has said James, a Democrat who [last] week abandoned a run to be New York governor, is seeking its ‘corporate death’ for political purposes. At Friday’s hearing, the NRA argued the bankruptcy court ruling actually warrants dismissal of the case because the judge held that the NRA could be reformed. … But Cohen said that using the bankruptcy court ruling to seek dismissal of New York’s fraud lawsuit ‘appears to be a big circle’ because the Texas judge ruled the NRA was using bankruptcy improperly to try to escape the New York lawsuit.”
The NRA doesn’t have a sympathetic audience in requesting that the fraud lawsuit it’s fighting should be dismissed. Cohen obviously wasn’t buying the group’s argument that because it may be reformed, the legal proceeding against it should be tossed out the window.
But the judge indicated that he doesn’t see the need to throw the baby out with the bathwater. He recommended that the James take a more moderate stance with the NRA to resolve its problems.
We agree. There’s strong evidence that NRA officials abused their authority and misused organization funds. But this doesn’t mean that the group must be eliminated.
James has discretion about whether to seek to dissolve the NRA, and she should decline this option. It’s difficult to separate her concern for the appropriate management of charitable funds and the distaste that she and other New York state officeholder have for the gun rights group.
There is no question that these NRA officials must go. But the organization has a constitutional right to advocate its positions on firearms, no matter how much others oppose them.
James should exercise prudence on this matter. If she continues pushing to disband the NRA, she’ll resemble someone using government power to crush the First Amendment rights of constituents. It’s unacceptable to have state officials who advocate such behavior.
