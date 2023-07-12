Just like that, fair season is upon us.
We’ve sailed past Memorial Day and Independence Day. Summer is here. On Tuesday the 206th edition of the Jefferson County Fair kicked off, and luckily the weather was just right. The hearty fair board and workers plowed through the heavy rain Monday to make it happen, like so many have for the 205 fairs before.
We’re lucky to have an institution like the fair in our community, and for it to be the longest continually operating fair in the country — that is an honor.
For the rest of the week, there will be a bit more traffic on Coffeen Street, but it’s worth it. The rides and cotton candy and taffy are all fun. But what makes the fair so special, and important, is that it serves as a reminder of our strong agricultural past, and that we have a strong agriculture future here in the north country.
Take a break this week and visit the fair. If you do, don’t forget to visit the agricultural exibits and thank the farmers and their children for all they do.
You know the saying on the bumper sticker — No Farms, No Food. It’s true.
