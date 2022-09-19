Some community leaders went the extra mile to address a major concern about land usage along the St. Lawrence River.
Representatives of U.S. Customs and Border Protection expressed an interest in acquiring property at Blind Bay in the town of Orleans. The plan would be to abandon the structure they use on Wellesley Island and construct a new, 48,000-square-foot facility at Blind Bay.
A new station “is considered a need by the Department of Homeland Security because the Wellesley Island Border Patrol Station has outlived its usefulness. The Environmental Review states that the island station is operating at three times its designed capacity, isn’t appropriately located to uniformly protect regional borders and has become structurally unsound,” according to a story published Feb. 25 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The proposed station would provide space for 75 Border Patrol agents in a 17,300-square-foot main administrative building with another 15,800 square feet of ‘support space.’ There would be a 15,100-square-foot parking garage for 33 vehicles as well as a canine kennel, storage for 12 ATVs or snowmobiles, marine storage for four boats, a 30- to 40-foot dock and ramp, enclosed vehicle wash station, fuel island, communication tower and backup generator, all behind a perimeter fence.”
People living near the proposed site opposed the idea of using this land for a project of such a scale. It raised environmental concerns as well.
In April, the Clayton-based Thousand Islands Land Trust announced that it would buy the land on Blind Bay. This would throw a roadblock in the federal government’s attempt to obtain it.
That was a move in the right direction. But TILT joined in the effort to provide CBP with a viable alternative.
Jefferson County Legislator Philip N. Reed Sr., R-Alexandria Bay, and Alexandria Town Supervisor Brent H. Sweet released a document offering parts of the Bonnie Castle Stables for use by CBP. The property is owned by the town of Alexandria and could be purchased or rented by the federal government for its new facility. John M. Peach, executive director of the Save the River organization in Clayton, and TILT Executive Director Jake R. Tibbles joined Reed and Sweet on Friday for a meeting with members of the Watertown Daily Times newsroom to discuss the proposal.
This is an excellent idea that would benefit both the CBP and surrounding community. It would offer many of the advantages of the Blind Bay site while not disturbing people in a residential neighborhood.
Reed and Sweet “said construction on the site will not raise concerns about environmental protection like a waterfront site would. The former Bonnie Castle Stables facility, which was once an event center with restaurants and a horse racing track, then an ice arena used by local teams, was purchased by the town of Alexandria in January for $300,000. With an assessed value of about $350,000, the 272-acre property is already off tax rolls, something Mr. Sweet and Mr. Reed said will help ensure no more of Alexandria’s land becomes tax exempt,” an article published Sept. 5 by the Watertown Daily Times reported. “The facility has no water access, but Mr. Sweet said he believes CBP would be willing to rent space from a nearby marina or landowner. Mr. Sweet said the town is open to leasing the land to CBP for the facility to be built or selling it outright. As for the town’s own plans for the facility, Mr. Sweet said a CBP facility would not impact anything they could do there. … Things like entrance roads, water and sewer utilities would become far more cost effective to run for two users compared to just one, and the money from the sale could be used to reinvest into the facility itself, he said.”
Those promoting this idea said they have heard many positive comments from residents about this plan — and this will be key to its success. They are building strong support for a feasible proposal. We urge the federal government to take the town of Alexandria up on its offer and choose this site for its new facility.
