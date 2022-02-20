Adjusting to changes in a neighborhood can often be difficult.
Watertown residents living near Flower Avenue East and Washington Street are concerned about what they’ll need to put up with if Stewart’s Shops relocates one of its gas station and stores there. About 20 people met Tuesday with representatives of the company as well as city and county officials to discuss the proposal.
Stewart’s Shops wants to close its facility at 1226 Washington St., which offers about 2,500 square feet of space. The new store — at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. and 108 Flower Ave. East — would provide 3,975 square feet of space.
This would be quite an improvement, and we hope this plan is ultimately approved. It would enhance the operations of the local Stewart’s Shops store and fill a vacant lot.
However, residents aren’t pleased with this prospect.
“Neighbors on Tuesday night voiced concerns about increased traffic, noise, lighting and environmental issues if a new Stewart’s Shops on Washington Street replaces a smaller one a half mile down the street. About 20 residents, all five City Council members, two Jefferson County legislators and representatives from the city and county planning boards met for more than an hour with Stewart’s officials to learn more about the project. The Ballston Spa company arranged for Tuesday night’s meeting to alleviate concerns while it seeks a special-use permit so that the project can proceed,” according to a story published Wednesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The existing store is badly in need of an upgrade and has traffic issues with vehicles entering and exiting the cramped site, said Chuck Marshall, the company’s real estate representative. In 2012, the Washington Street properties were rezoned from Limited Business to Neighborhood Business before the three apartment buildings there were demolished. The house at 108 Flower Ave. East also would be demolished for the project.”
Residents expressed concerns about a new and larger store luring more traffic to that portion of the neighborhood. Some believe motorists would travel through the adjacent streets rather than try to enter the gas station’s parking lot off Washington Street. Others were worried about the fumes released from the gas storage tanks.
But Stewart’s Shops representatives said any increased traffic will be incremental. They estimated that no more than 30 additional cars would enter the business at the peak hour in the morning and no more than 32 more vehicles at the peak time in the afternoon.
This amounts to about one new car every two minutes during these key times, which doesn’t sound all that onerous. Washington Street is a major business thoroughfare in Watertown, and we all need to accept that traffic is part of it.
We understand how important the issues that residents have raised are to those who live around the proposed site. This affects their quality of life.
In the long run, however, relocating the Stewart’s Shops to this section of the city would be the best solution. The store would enhance its offerings to customers, which would help the local economy — and finding a good tenant for the vacant lot there now would be an advantage. The larger parking lot also would make it much easier for motorists to navigate their way into place to pump gas as the current site is very cramped.
We urge company and government representatives to continue working with residents to address their concerns as they move this plan forward. Hopefully, they can draft an agreement that meets everyone’s needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.