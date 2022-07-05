Members of this year’s group of high school graduates experienced a baptism by fire.
They spent half their time in high school adjusting to the changing demands of the novel coronavirus pandemic. We’re proud of all of them for persevering through these challenges and coming out stronger.
Making it through high school is difficult enough under less trying circumstances. So it’s a credit to these young men and women who finally get to march across the stage this year and receive their diploma after such such an experience.
We wish all the graduates well in whatever path they choose to take. Some students will embark on careers right away while others will pursue higher education. We’re confident they have the tools they require to succeed wherever like takes them.
We acknowledge the exceptional constributions that all local graduates have made to this region. Many of them engaged in community service projects, and we’re blessed to benefit from their commitment.
Several graduates stood out to us for their dedication to helping others by working in specific jobs in their free time. They assisted first-responders during an incredibly harrowing period of our history.
Sophia J. DeVito, Thomas D. Lind, Hayden M. Hazelton, Reese I. Mono and Evan M. Sova all recently graduated from Sackets Harbor High School. Like other students over the past few years, they began helping the Sackets Harbor EMS ambulance squad as they pursued their EMT certifications.
“The Sackets Harbor EMS ambulance squad, run through the village’s volunteer fire department, was not immune to the pandemic and had to deal with a diminished call response crew along with increased costs and call volumes,” according to a story published June 27 by the Watertown Daily Times. “To help fill the void in the eleventh hour, so to speak, high schoolers, many of whom were just 16 at the time, started to join with the force amid the pandemic. While they were not yet certified, as New York State requires that a student of an EMT program be at least 17 years of age by the last day of the month of the scheduled NYS-BEMS exam, they were able to ride along and assist as best they could, lending some much needed help to the few certified volunteers responding to each call.”
Grayden J. Brunet joined the ambulance squad more than four years ago as a student. He now serves as EMS chief and had high praise for the high school recruits.
“If it wasn’t for them, I truthfully can say that we would have had to shut our doors because we just would not have been able to get out to respond to calls, we wouldn’t have had the crew,” he said.
Daniel W. Ortlieb, a graduate of South Lewis High School, became a member of the Constableville Volunteer Fire Department in 2019. His father serves as chief of the department, so this was a logical choice for him to make.
“Though he is one of the younger active members of the department, Daniel is ranked as a safety officer for the 2022 year for Constableville,” an article published June 28 by the Times reported. “So when there’s a fire scene or something happening, he must oversee and make sure everyone is using their proper PPE and have all the right equipment.”
It’s wonderful seeing these young people give so much of themselves to the field of public safety.
They reflect well on their graduating class and give us much hope for the future.
