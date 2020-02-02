Ogdensburg Councilor John Rishe admitted he didn’t do his homework when he drafted a resolution to reject federal funds to rehabilitate the Black Bridge spanning the Oswegatchie River.
The project to replace the bridge began in 2004. It will extend the Maple City Recreation Trail to Route 812 east of the city.
During the City Council meeting Monday, Mr. Rishe introduced two resolutions. The first one called for the city to turn down more than $2 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the ongoing Black Bridge project. The second resolution called for the city to withdraw its application for a $500,000 grant to raze 212 Ford St., the former home of Desperado’s night club.
Mr. Rishe, who serves as deputy mayor, said he was concerned about the Black Bridge’s foundation. He wanted to see the money spent elsewhere.
But then he said that he didn’t have all the information about the trail when he wrote the one resolution. He also hadn’t reviewed any engineering reports on the bridge, and he was unaware that federal funds for this project could not be reallocated for other purposes.
Gary Hammond, vice chairman of the Ogdensburg Growth Fund Development Corp., told council members that enhancing the trail was essential.
“To throw away 16 years and 98 to 100 percent of the funds for this project is extremely short-sighted and more costly to the city than completing this community enhancement,” he said during the meeting. “You cannot pass this resolution to withdraw funds from the Maple City Trail expansion if you are serious about improving Ogdensburg.”
Mr. Rishe was informed that he was woefully misinformed about the Black Bridge project. At this point, it would be reasonable for him to realize his error and change course.
But he didn’t! Despite being told that his presumptions were wrong, he joined Councilors William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher in voting to pass the measure and reject the money.
Thankfully, more reasonable voices on the council prevailed in this situation. Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly voted with Councilors Nichole L. Kennedy, Michael B. Powers and Daniel E. Skamperle to defeat the resolution.
Mr. Rishe also didn’t want to see the city give up on the 212 Ford St. structure. More effort needs to go into preserving historic buildings downtown, he said.
Of course, this raises the question of what should be done with the building and how much should the city invest in it.
It’s been unoccupied since 2004 and came into the city’s possession in 2010 following a tax foreclosure. Planning and Development Director Andrea Smith said the state Historic Preservation Office confirmed in a letter that tearing down the building at 212 Ford St. “would have no impact on archaeological or historical resources listed as eligible for NYS and National Register of Historical Places.”
So what’s the plan here?
How should the city make use of a structure that’s been abandoned for nearly 16 years?
Mr. Dillabough, who used to own the building, said it’s not in as poor condition as some people believe. But Mr. Skelly said the city should have addressed this problem years ago and that the structure continues to deteriorate.
Undeterred, Councilors Dillabough, Fisher and Rishe voted to withdraw the city’s application for $500,000 to tear it down. Mr. Skelly and Councilors Kennedy, Powers and Skamperle successfully opposed the resolution.
We’re grateful that sensibility won the day at this meeting. But at the same time, the margin was very close. This should concern everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.