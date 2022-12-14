On Nov. 24, a one-year window opened to allow adult victims of sexual abuse in New York state to seek justice no matter how long ago the offenses took place.
That’s when the Adult Survivors Act took effect. Patterned after the Child Victims Act, this law lifts the statute of limitations for a year so that adults who were similarly victimized may file lawsuits against those who abused them.
On this page, we have strongly endorsed the move to pass these laws. Sexual abuse victims often conceal the horrible things done to them. They may not be able to consider bringing their pain into a public forum, so they try to put these crimes behind them.
This is especially true of children. This is why it was vital for the state to give people a chance to bring legal action against their abusers if they were youths when these incidents occurred.
The same thought process when into drafting the Adult Survivors Act. This bill was signed into law by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on May 24.
“For too long, New York’s outdated laws made it difficult for survivors of abuse to seek justice, causing too many to suffer in silence to avoid being revictimized by an unforgiving legal process,” state Sen. Anna M. Kaplan, D-Port Washington, said earlier this year when the bill was signed into law, according to a news release issued by her office. “The Adult Survivors Act recognizes that we have failed too many survivors and finally gives them an opportunity to speak out, have their day in court and hopefully find an opportunity for healing. I’m extremely proud to be a co-sponsor of this important legislation. I applaud Sen. [Brad M.] Hoylman and Assemblymember [Linda B.] Rosenthal for introducing it, and I thank the governor for signing it into law today.”
Many people and institutions vehemently opposed the passage of these measures, and they had a good reason to be concerned. They didn’t do nearly enough to protect children and adults from being preyed upon, and this could lead to a day of reckoning. They need to be prepared to answer for their tremendous failures.
“A New York law that temporarily lifts the statute of limitations on civil sexual abuse and harassment claims has sparked a flurry of activity just two weeks after taking effect — a warning sign for Wall Street banks and other employers that victims from decades earlier are on the hunt for justice,” according to a Bloomberg story published Friday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Hundreds of alleged victims have sought legal advice in recent days and companies are calling outside attorneys to prepare for potential claims, according to interviews with a dozen lawyers from across the [United States]. Lawsuits have already been filed against former President Donald Trump, comedian Bill Cosby and billionaire Leon Black over allegations they assaulted women decades ago, which their lawyers deny.”
This law is an excellent idea because it grants sexual abuse victims another chance to seek justice against their perpetrators. While it lifts the statute of limitations, it does so for just a year. People who believe they have a legitimate case should take advantage of this law while they can.
