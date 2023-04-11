Unfortunately, local school board elections don’t draw a lot of attention from voters.
These elections are held separately from others. People may vote on their choices for members of their respective school boards and the school district’s budget.
Residents need to take a greater interest in these elections. School districts take up the lion’s share of property tax bills. And what each district is doing to educate our children is vital.
Petitions are now available for this year’s school board races. The filing period is now until April 17 for most school districts (petitions will be due April 26 for the Ogdensburg and Watertown school districts).
Elections will be held May 16 throughout the state. Residents should consider running for their local school board so they can make a difference.
According to a story published March 25 by the Watertown Daily Times, the following districts will hold elections. Unless otherwise indicated, all terms will begin July 1.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Alexandria — Three seats, each for a three-year term, are available.
Belleville Henderson — Two seats, each for a five-year term, are available.
Carthage — Three seats, each for a three-year term, are available.
General Brown — Two seats, each for a three-year term, are available.
Indian River — Two seats, each for five-year terms, are available.
LaFargeville — One seat, for a five-year term, is available.
Lyme — One seat, for a five-year term, is available.
Sackets Harbor — One seat, for a five-year term, is available.
South Jefferson — One seat, for a five-year term, is available.
Thousand Islands — Three seats, each for a three-year term, are available.
Watertown — Two seats, each for three-year terms, are available.
LEWIS COUNTY
Beaver River — One seat, for a three-year term, is available.
Copenhagen — One seat, for a five-year term, is available.
Harrisville — Two seats, each for a five-year term, are available.
Lowville — Three seats, each for a three-year term, are available.
South Lewis — One seat, for a five-year term, is available.
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY
Canton — Three seats, each for a three-year term, are available.
Clifton-Fine — Two seats are open, one for a three-year term beginning July 1. The second seat is to fill a vacancy. That will begin May 17 and end on June 30, 2025.
Colton-Pierrepont — Three seats, each for a four-year term, are available.
Edwards-Knox — Four seats are available. Two seats will be for five-year terms, one seat will be for a two-year term, and one seat will be for a one-year term.
Gouverneur — Three seats, each for a three-year term, are available.
Hammond — Two seats are available. One is for a five-year term, and one is for a one-year term. The highest vote-getter will earn the five-year term, and the second highest vote-getter will earn the one-year appointment. Terms begin July 11.
Hermon-DeKalb — Three seats are available. Two seats will be for five-year terms, and one seat will be for a two-year term.
Heuvelton — Two seats are available. One seat is for a five-year term, and the other is for a one-year term.
Lisbon — One seat, for a five-year term, is available.
Madrid-Waddington — Two seats, each for a five-year term, are available.
Massena — One seat, for a five-year term, is available.
Morristown — One seat, for a three-year term, is available.
Norwood-Norfolk — Three seats, each for a three-year term, are available.
Ogdensburg — One seat, for a five-year term, is available.
Parishville-Hopkinton — Two seats, each for a five-year term, are available.
Potsdam — Three seats, each for a three-year term, are available.
St. Lawrence — Two seats, each for a five-year term, are available.
Contact your local school district for more information.
