She built her legacy on using the judicial system to open doors for women.
But the first major legal victory that Ruth Bader Ginsburg earned on the issue of sex discrimination was on behalf of a man. She used this win to challenge the status quo and make our laws more equitable.
In Moritz v. Commissioner, Mrs. Ginsburg represented Charles Moritz of Denver. He claimed a tax deduction in 1968 under Section 214 of the Internal Revenue Code. He was the sole caretaker of his elderly mother, and the tax deduction allowed him to pay for someone to help him tend to her daily needs.
But the IRS ruled the code did not authorize Mr. Moritz to claim this deduction. He was not a woman and also wasn’t married, the agency declared.
Mr. Moritz asked the U.S. Tax Court to overturn the IRS’s decision, arguing that allowing only women to claim this deduction was unconstitutional; the Tax Court denied his request in 1970. Mrs. Ginsburg — along with her husband, Martin, and American Civil Liberties Union staff lawyer Melvin Wulf — represented Mr. Moritz before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.
Mrs. Ginsburg said it wasn’t the government’s job to decide that only women could serve as primary caretakers for members of their family. This violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The stakes in the outcome of this case were very high as a ruling in Mr. Moritz’s favor would put numerous other laws into question. However, the judges of the 10th Circuit hearing the case made the correct decision in 1972: They ruled that the IRS statute was “an invidious discrimination and invalid under due process principles. It is not one having a fair and substantial relation to the object of the legislation dealing with the amelioration of burdens on the taxpayer.”
This opened the floodgate of legal challenges to other discriminatory policies. Mrs. Ginsburg became of champion for the cause of equal rights between men and women, an idea she clung to even after being named the second woman in American history to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Her reputation grew among newer generations of admirers. This was evident over the weekend as numerous people mourned the news of her passing.
Mrs. Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87. The cause of death was complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.
She was a diminutive woman in stature. According to the New York Times, she “was barely 5 feet tall and [weighed] 100 pounds …” Some people commented that when she walked around outside, it looked as though she could be blown over by a gust of wind.
But Mrs. Ginsburg was blessed with huge aspirations and a steely determination to see justice prevail. She was not easily intimidated by larger men who wielded broad powers. When moving against the forces of public sentiment of the time, she could definitely hold her own.
That’s because she possessed an incredibly sharp legal mind and an enormous heart that cared deeply for her fellow citizens. She found herself on the right side of history when it came to civil rights. And when her colleagues on the Supreme Court ruled against sensible measures, she sent clear messages through her pointed dissents.
Aside from her command of legal issues, Mrs. Ginsburg served as a wonderful role model. She and the late Justice Antonin Scalia often strongly differed on the cases brought before them.
But while they may have been ideological rivals, they shared a close friendship. They rose above the partisan acrimony that plagues much of our society today.
As people fiercely debate the process for selecting Mrs. Ginsburg’s successor, we should strive to follow the example she set. She demanded justice and lived out the principle of civility.
In referencing Mrs. Ginsburg’s ethnic background, writer Ruth Franklin offered perhaps the most poignant tribute. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, began Friday evening.
Ms. Franklin tweeted: “According to Jewish tradition, a person who dies on Rosh Hashanah, which began tonight, is a tzaddik, a person of great righteousness. Baruch Dayan HaEmet.”
We can’t come up with a better way to describe Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She made our society much better, and her contributions will benefit us for years to come.
