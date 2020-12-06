As with most aspects of life affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the annual 20 Under 40 program overseen by NNY Business magazine needed to adapt to some changes this year.
NNY Business is published by the Johnson Newspaper Corp., which also owns the Watertown Daily Times. Each year, 20 Under 40 recognizes a new class of emerging leaders who’ve made their mark in the north country.
Naming a new class is routinely followed by an awards luncheon held in December. At this event, honorees have the opportunity to interact with one another, hear inspiring comments and receive their awards.
However, the health care crisis has compelled NNY Business to present a virtual ceremony. It may be viewed by visiting http://wdt.me/2Rf9SR.
“The individuals being honored are between the ages of 28 to 39 who are recognized by their peers, employers, family members and communities as individuals who strive each day to obtain success professionally and personally while giving back to those in need. These young leaders do what they do not out of an expectation of recognition but out of a true sense of duty to their positions and a selflessness for others. Their goal was not to become a leader; leadership followed them in a wake of hard work, conscience and compassion,” according to a story published Thursday by the Watertown Daily Times. “This year marks the 10th annual 20 Under 40 Awards and in this spectacular class of 20 Under 40 recipients, you will find a deputy director, a project coordinator, a director of clinical education, a pediatric dentist, a local foods program leader and farmer, an environmental program specialist a remote process engineer, teachers, entrepreneurs, a sales manager, a director of outpatient clinics, a city manager, a clinic director, a disaster program manager, a public health director and an attorney at law. As impressive as their professional credentials are, you will also find 20 volunteers and selfless residents of the north country. They are each involved in their community in some capacity away from work, serving on nonprofit boards, coaching youth league sports, raising money for charities or assisting at church and school functions. They do this for the benefit of others, not for personal commendation.”
Members of the 20 Under 40 class for this year are (Jefferson County) Melanie Saber, 33, Transitional Living Services of Northern New York; Lindsay Baldwin, 32, North Country Initiative/Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization; Kelly Hale, 28, state Department of Environmental Conservation; Mark Capone, 36, IBEW Local 910 Fund Office; Dr. Chelsea Eppolito, 31, Clayton Dental Office; Cortney Shatraw, 37, Red Cross; Jamie McGuire, 38, Runningboards Marketing; Lindsay Herald, 35, Amazon; Laurel Zarnosky, 39, Sackets Paddle Co.; Natalie Hurley, 35, Indian River Central School District; Tim Sturick, 38, Thousand Islands Bridge Authority; (Lewis County) Kathryn Bingle Larsen, 38, Lowville Academy and Central School District; Ashley Waite, 34, Lewis County Public Health; Lydia Young, 36, Young Law Firm; Tyler McDonald, 33, Constableville Auction Hall/Adirondack Asset Auctions; Jerian O’Dell, 35, Carthage Area Hospital; Ryan Piche, 31, Lewis County manager; (St. Lawrence County) Michael Besaw, 30, SeaComm Federal Credit Union; Jamie Bicknell, 37, Clarkson University; and Maria Filippi, 39, Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County/littleGrasse Foodworks.
We congratulate the 20 Under 40 honorees for this year and applaud their professional achievements and community activism. Their work should remind us all that the north country’s future prospects look very good, which will help us get through this difficult time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.