A survey undertaken in Lewis County has given authorities valuable information about where reductions in its carbon footprint should be made.
The state Tug Hill Commission and Lewis County Planning Department co-sponsored a greenhouse gas emissions inventory. Lewis County began seeking a certification in the state’s Climate Smart Communities program last year, and this inventory is part of the process.
Joshua Cousins, an assistant professor at the SUNY College of Environmental Sciences and Forestry in Syracuse, and students at the school enrolled in his Environmental and Energy Auditing conducted the inventory. It “measured and analyzed the amount of gases produced through certain county programs, people and facilities,” according to a story published June 12 by the Watertown Daily Times. The students presented their findings May 7 via Zoom.
“By creating a baseline of emissions that includes carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, the effectiveness of efforts to reduce those emissions can be tracked and actions can be more finely tuned in the future to meet reduction goals, the final report on the study says,” the article reported. “The inventory concluded that Lewis County produced about 4,032.82 metric tons of greenhouse gas, including that offset by the county’s solar array. … Recommendations made in the final analysis of the inventory were made based on the state Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and indicate the county should have transportation-related emissions down to about 3,600 metric tons by 2040 and about 600 by 2050, a reduction of 85% from the 2019 levels in the inventory.”
This study will prove beneficial for county officials as they plan future operations with the goal of reducing greenhouse gases in mind. The SUNY students deserve recognition for their work along with Cousins and the Lewis County Climate Smart Communities Task Force, overseen by Kevin Brouillard. They are setting a good example of resonsible planning, one that should be followed by other north country municipalities.
