As we continue to maneuver through the novel coronavirus pandemic, cultural institutions have had to be creative in reaching out to supporters.
This can be difficult as many people remain concerned about participating in public gatherings. So finding a way to keep individuals engaged while protecting their well-being has been paramount.
The Frederic Remington Art Museum in Ogdensburg began a wonderful online initiative earlier this year. Each month, it invites patrons to delve into one specific work of art through its “Consider This” program.
The virtual forum allowed people to participate in a safe manner. Now that social distancing protocols have been revised, the museum is letting patrons attend the program either in person or online.
“This program offers guided exploration of a single work of art on display at the Remington Museum. ‘Consider This’ is for all ability levels, and no art background is required. Participants simply need an interest in joining the conversation. A different artwork is featured each month, with two program sessions to choose from,” according to a news item published Thursday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The program is an on-site/virtual hybrid; participants can join the conversation remotely via Zoom or in person at the museum. Programs are offered at noon, so even working people can join the conversation during their lunch and bring art into their workday. Participation via Zoom is free, and on-site participation is free with admission to the museum.”
On Friday and Aug. 16, the program will focus on Frederic Remington’s “The Trail to Camp, Witch Bay.” Call 315-393-2425 or email Museum Curator & Educator Laura Desmond at desmond@fredericremington.org to register.
Local organizations need all the support they can get. This program is a great way to keep patrons interested, and we encourage residents to participate with these groups and keep cultural life in the north country alive.
