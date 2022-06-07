Questionable firefighting procedures and bookkeeping by the Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Department resulted in the Village Board of Trustees taking measures earlier this year to place the agency under its control.
Both the Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau (part of the state Department of Labor) and the office of state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli released audits last year raising issues with Fire Department practices. In February, Copenhagen trustees voted to absorb the agency’s finances into the village budget.
“The Village Board took the first step toward bringing the Fire Department under its control during its February meeting Wednesday night. After years without any oversight, financial or otherwise, the board will be including the Copenhagen Fire Department in the village budget, starting with the fire protection contract money collected this year from the towns of Denmark, Harrisburg, Pinckney and Champion,” according to a story published Feb. 9 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The village is following the legal advice of Candace Randall of Campany, McArdle & Randall, Lowville, the new attorney helping to address issues raised by state audits that were critical of the Fire Department’s finances and safety practices.”
The Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau conducted a safety audit between Aug. 16 and Nov. 9. It cited the department for three serious violations.
“The citations claimed that seven firefighters ‘did not receive initial fire brigade training and education commensurate with the duties the members were expected to perform’; training was not frequent enough — annually for everyone but interior firefighters should get quarterly trainings; and that two firefighters did not wear their turnout gear while they were ‘performing interior structural fire fighting’ on July 30,” the article reported. The citation for firefighters not using turnout gear while on duty is a repeat of a 2018 [Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau] safety audit that cited the department for a firefighter not wearing turnout gear at a fire scene, although that firefighter was not working the interior of the blaze in this case.”
The comptroller’s office initially examined the Fire Department’s books from Jan. 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. But this was extended to Aug. 6, 2020.
“Department officials did not ensure that financial activity was properly recorded and supported and that money was safeguarded,” the comptroller’s audit reported.
“Among the issues that led to the state auditor’s conclusion were a lack of board oversight of the department’s deposits, disbursements and accounts as required in the bylaws for both department and drill team funds; bank reconciliations that were late or not performed at all; missing receipts and other supporting documentation for payments; and a lack of checks and balances with cash accounting from fundraising activities relating to the drill team,” according to the story. “Although the report did not say that any funds were missing, auditors found that 74 disbursements from the department’s seven accounts totalling $27,334, ‘did not have adequate supporting documentation.’ There was a total of 186 disbursements that added up to $110,469 during the audit period. A savings account dedicated to getting a new fire truck and the Drill Team checking accounts were also reportedly not reconciled at all during the audit period. The way cash donations and deposits were handled also raised some flags in part because sequential receipts with duplicates were often not issued for donations by the treasurer and were never issued by the Drill Team’s chief fiscal officer, … the audit report said. Reliable records were not kept about the source of deposits going in accounts.”
Village trustees held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss their ongoing concerns with the Fire Department; authorities are concerned that the relationship between the village and department may be in jeopardy.
Firefighter personnel are worried about rumors that the village may dissolve the department. As documented in the Times article, they disputed some of the assertions made by village officials.
The village has good reason to be concerned with Fire Department practices, but both sides need to clear up any potential misunderstandings about what specific actions have transpired. They need to improve their communication to ensure public safety remains the No. 1 priority of everyone involved.
