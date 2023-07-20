Alice Gordon has kept the same phone number since the 1990s, when her daughter Jennifer disappeared, just in case it rings and her long-lost daughter is on the other end of the line.
It’s a mystery to Alice Gordon, and the police, what happened to 29-year-old Jennifer J. Gordon in late summer 1997. She had left town plenty of times before, but always checked in — until she didn’t. Alice last saw her daughter on Sept. 10, 1997.
“The files are back out and I’m briefing our detectives,” Barnett said at the end of June, a missing person poster for Jennifer on his desk in the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
A disappearance like Gordon’s is so much more unlikely today, when our devices — phones, ear buds and even cars and their keys — can be tracked to a precise location, and even when the battery dies leave a digital crumb behind with last known location.
The challenges of finding someone before the mainstream cellphone era were far more difficult.
The World Wide Web, a project of the European Organization for Nuclear Research, opened to the public in 1991. The New York State DNA Databank went live in 1996, and the National DNA Index System, NDIS — an arm of the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, CODIS — was launched in 1998. DNA analysis has vastly improved and those networks for sharing samples expanded. Alice has provided a DNA sample twice for Jennifer’s case.
New York investigative agencies use crime analysis centers to share information and review evidence. The North Country Crime Analysis Center covers Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties.
Combined with on-the-ground investigating — starting with asking questions — Barnett said there are more investigative resources than ever.
Jennifer’s case was also added in 2006 to the U.S.-based Doe Network, a volunteer-run database that attempts to match John and Jane Does for families.
With better resources and a fresh look at still-open case files, there’s hope, the sheriff said, for answers.
Now that Barnett is looking into the case again, he can use modern technology that didn’t exist, or was out of reach of a county agency two decades ago to find some answers for the Gordon family.
Technology can give people reasonable hope. Keeping cases like Gordon’s in the public eye is important because even with DNA most cases are solved when somebody sees something, or remembers something.
Jennifer would be 56 this year.
“After 26 years, I hope someone could say something that would help,” Alice said. “Maybe they know where she is. Maybe she got married and somebody knows her last name or who she is. Or maybe she got married because she didn’t know who she was. These are the kinds of things I think about.”
There are so many questions. We hope the sheriff can help answer them, and put a mother’s mind at ease. If anyone remembers anything about the case, give him a call at 315-786-2671.
James E. Gordon, Jennifer’s younger brother by two years, said they grew apart from childhood into their early adult lives. It’s complicated, waiting for news about someone who had changed so much from their younger years. There have been days, he said, that he thought Jennifer would walk through their front door again.
“I think somebody’s got to know something,” James said. “Maybe something that’s been bothering them for a long time.”
As the Gordons wait at the home Alice has kept for more than 50 years, resolutions to missing person and homicide investigations in the county have given other families answers.
Other cold cases have been solved; we hope that Jennifer’s is next.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.