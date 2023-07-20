Alice Gordon has kept the same phone number since the 1990s, when her daughter Jennifer disappeared, just in case it rings and her long-lost daughter is on the other end of the line.

It’s a mystery to Alice Gordon, and the police, what happened to 29-year-old Jennifer J. Gordon in late summer 1997. She had left town plenty of times before, but always checked in — until she didn’t. Alice last saw her daughter on Sept. 10, 1997.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.