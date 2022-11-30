While a well-known veterinary facility lost to a fire has found a temporary home in an industrial park, its owner has found a permanent home in the hearts of many Massena residents.
Java’s Veterinary Center, operated by Dr. Wilfredo Perez at 10035 Route 56 in Massena, was destroyed by a blaze Oct. 28. Firefighters from numerous agencies responded to the emergency.
“The fire was initially reported at 3:04 a.m., and then rekindled around noon. It rekindled a second time mid-afternoon. Route 56 was closed to traffic in both directions near the blaze. Fire officials say they found the back wall of the building fully involved before the blaze spread into the basement. No injuries were reported. The center offers boarding services for animals, and a least two dogs died in the blaze,” according to a story published Oct. 28 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Fire departments form Louisville, Massena, Akwesasne, Potsdam, Madrid, West Stockholm, Norfolk, Brasher-Winthrop and Waddington were dispatched for the initial call. When the fire rekindled around noon, among the departments toned out to provide manpower and tankers were Louisville, Massena, Norfolk, Brasher-Winthrop, Madrid and Waddington. The Massena Volunteer Fire Department also responded with an aerial truck. Dr. Wilfredo Perez had previously operated for about 10 years out of the former Linder Veterinary Clinic on Route 37B, and moved to his newly built center in January 2011 to provide more working space. The Canton Animal Clinic posted on Facebook that they would try to accommodate some of Dr. Perez’s patients.”
Members of the community have responded very generously to calls to help Perez rebuild his business. The veterinarian was able to relocate in the Massena Industrial Park.
Fundraising efforts have been established to assist Perez in recouping what was lost. A benefit dinner was held Nov. 13 at Eyland’s in Massena. A GoFundMe page has been established, raising more than $63,000.
“We are absolutely thrilled to announce that thanks to the help and generosity of Dr. Orlando of Orlando Chiropractic Center and Brian Norton, we have secured a location for the reopening of Java’s Veterinary Center,” Perez said, an article published Nov. 6 by the Watertown Daily Times reported. “We could not have accomplished this without the support that each and every one of you has so selflessly given in any way you could.”
Jennifer Dumers of Massena has organized Skilo bingo event to serve as a benefit. The event is scheduled for Saturday in the downstairs area of the Massena Moose Lodge, 4 Ames St. in Massena. Doors open at noon, and games start at 1 p.m.
It’s unfortunate that Perez lost the business he has overseen for many years. He is obviously well respected for the care he provides for companion animals.
So it’s very encouraging that so many people have stepped up to help him out. This spirit of giving reflects well on the Massena community. We urge residents to support Perez in any way they can so he can again expand his business and provide the essential services upon which his clients depend.
