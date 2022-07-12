The village of Clayton distinguished itself last month by receiving recognition for its wonderful cultural atmosphere.
Clayton ranked first among American communities as having the Best Small Town Cultural Scene in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice contest. The other towns making the list (in descending order) were Mariposa, Calif.; Collingswood, N.J.; Ocean Springs, Miss.; Haddonfield, N.J.; Staunton, Va.; Solvang, Calif.; Eureka Springs, Ark.; Sedona, Ariz.; and Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
“Bigger isn’t always better, especially when it comes to these small towns, each with a population of fewer than 25,000 people. What each lacks in size it makes up for in culture — museums, art galleries, performing arts and plenty of events,” according to a write-up by the USA TODAY 10Best editors of Clayton’s selection in the No. 1 spot in this category. “This New York community was first settled in 1822 and became a significant port for shipbuilding and lumbering. Many unique museums detailing aspects of Clayton’s history are in this area — the Antique Boat Museum, with the most extensive collection of fresh-water recreational boats in North America and the host of the nation’s oldest antique boat show; the Thousand Islands Museum, a waterfront museum with a collection of antique watercraft and innovative exhibits; and the Thousand Islands Art Center, with an extensive 20th century textile collection from North America, and pottery and weaving studios.”
Clayton has done a lot over the years to enhance itself, particularly cultural offerings. The Clayton Opera House is a real gem in Northern New York, one that attracts numerous musical groups.
With the St. Lawrence River adorning its front yard, Clayton is home to many recreational boaters and water enthusiasts. The village is a great place to host events for people who love spending time in shoreline communities.
“A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote,” an item published June 19 in the Watertown Daily Times reported.
We commend everyone in Clayton for the work they’ve conducted over the years to draw the attention of people in the north country — and that of the 10Best editors. This is a well-deserved honor, particularly relevant as the village commemorates its 150th anniversary this year. We look forward to all the cultural riches this unique community will offer in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.