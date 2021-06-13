The measure of a great presidency at St. Lawrence University is melding the isolation of the north country with a broad alumni base of former students who spent their college days at the local campus and made their way across the country creating extraordinary careers and making tremendous contributions to society.
St. Lawrence was once described as a candle in the wilderness. That candle has attracted students from afar to Canton to study and mature just as the candle attracts north country native students to campus.
William Fox has never forgotten that candle. He came to SLU as a student in September 1971 and earned his diploma in 1975. Mr. Fox graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history from SLU and went on to earn a master of divinity degree from Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., in 1978 and a doctorate in American religious history from George Washington University in the District of Columbia in 1989.
He returned in 2009 as the university’s 18th president from Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo., where he served as president. He took on the presidency as the nation’s economy struggled and the demographics of college admissions were challenged by a declining number of potential applicants.
Undaunted, Bill Fox led SLU to academic and financial success. The university raised more money than ever before and diversified the student body, finding talented applicants interested in SLU’s unique opportunity for an education distinguished by multiple opportunities to study in other cultures.
As Bill Fox leaves the university, he is completing a $225 million capital campaign and has successfully persevered in delivering a safe on-campus learning experience for students despite the ravages and challenges of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
SLU’s alumni are distinguished and have successfully become leaders in the financial, education and diplomatic industries, among others. SLU, a coed university since its inception, has earned an extraordinary reputation for the success of its women graduates. Bill Fox’s presidency was enhanced by the dedication of his wife, Lynn, who used her Washington experience in the Federal Reserve to bring together distinguished, professional SLU alumnae to provide extensive networking opportunities for students as they sought to make their way forward.
And Bill Fox never lost sight of the candle in the wilderness. He and Lynn recognized that one of the foundations of SLU was students who came from the north country.
The Foxes recognized that the home region of the campus provided a wonderful classroom for learning and service when they created the university’s Public Interest Corps. Students could earn 10-week paid internships at many of the institutions that weave the fabric of north country life — museums, sustainable food production and land preservation.
When one of the revered symbols of St. Lawrence was nearly destroyed by fire, Bill Fox promised the Laurentian community that the spire over Gunnison Memorial Chapel would be replaced in kind. It was, and the chapel bells resumed chiming over the village of Canton and the campus.
SLU’s historic buildings were renewed and upgraded. Herring Cole underwent meticulous restoration. The Owen D. Young Library was upgraded to recognize the changing dynamics of the requirements for a college asset in the 21st century.
And St. Lawrence’s Appleton Arena, which has been home for generations of hockey players, continues to offer nostalgic entertainment throughout the cold winter months as competitive men’s and women’s hockey teams skate in an entirely refurbished and expanded facility.
Bill Fox’s success in keeping the flame of the candle in the wilderness burning and attracting educators and students to the north country resulted from his ability to lead a faculty and staff toward resiliency and quality. He combined the energy of a dedicated alumni base and a responsive, appreciative community with his quiet inspiring leadership when times were challenging.
When Bill Fox leaves the north country on June 30, he bequeaths a university ready and capable of delivering its unique promise to even more generations of students.
