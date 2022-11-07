For the first time in several years, a beloved event will return to the region.
Watertown residents worked with city officials in 2013 to bring back Snowtown USA. The multi-day festival had not been held before then since 1997.
The event ran through early 2020. But the novel coronavirus pandemic that emerged shortly after that forced its cancellation in 2021 and 2022.
The good news is that organizers recently announced that Snowtown USA will return in 2023. It will be held from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, the weekend of the holiday dedicated to the memory of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
“David Daily, who helped organize the event during its heyday, appeared before [the] City Council on [Oct. 17] asking for help to put on the festival this time around. He asked council members to help bring back snow sculpting by providing blocks of snow for the event. Professional snow sculptors plan to be involved in the event, creating a bust of Martin Luther King Jr.,” according to a story published Oct. 22 by the Watertown Daily Times. “He also asked for the city to create an outdoor ice skating rink in Park Circle, but Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith interrupted to tell him the city was already planning to put one there this winter, he said. When the event was first held during the early 1980s, snow sculpting was one of the festival’s big draws, with the winners of the snow carving at Snowtown going on to national competition every year. Organizers hope to work toward getting Snowtown’s sculpting competition designated as the region’s national qualifier, Mr. Daily said.
“The committee hopes to release a complete schedule of activities by the end of December. Many of the Snowtown activities and events are held at Thompson Park and other city facilities. While the city doesn’t provide any funding for Snowtown, parks staff help work on setting up the event for that weekend. Snowtown USA has historically been an annual event during which hundreds of community members participate in a wide range of winter events and activities that center around the celebration of snow. Mr. Daily chaired the event for 12 years the first time around, when it got residents out of their homes for some winter fun. Following the Blizzard of 1977, former ‘CBS Evening News’ anchor Walter Cronkite coined the phrase ‘Snowtown USA’ when reporting that a blizzard dumped some 220 inches of snow in Watertown.”
Snowtown USA remained popular throughout the 1980s and ’90s, although interest in it began to fade. Fewer activities were being scheduled in the later years, with the last festival being held in 1997.
In the summer of 2013, Kristy Perez made a comment on Facebook asking if anyone had recalled the wonderful annual event. She said it would be great if young people growing up in Watertown today could experience what she had years before.
About 50 people responded to Perez’s comment that they would enjoy seeing the festival make a comeback. Inquiries were made to city officials about reinstituting the event, and committees were established to get the snowball rolling.
We’re pleased to see Snowtown USA make another comeback following its postponement during the pandemic. It’s good that residents have committed themselves to presenting enjoyable activities focusing on north country winters, and we encourage everyone to take part.
