While it offers space for sporting activities, one field in Adams has no playground equipment.
The apparatuses that used to be at the field on Institute Street were removed several years ago after being declared unsafe. It allows people to play baseball, soccer and community games. But the 2.9-acre area provides no traditional playground equipment for children to use.
Members of the Adams Playground Committee have diligently worked to remedy this problem. Enhancing the playground is estimated at $300,000, and the committee has so far raised $43,407. About $12,000 of this has come from the village of Adams.
The committee has ambitious plans for the recreational space. Plans include seating for local concerts and a pickleball court.
But first, committee members want to obtain new playground equipment for the field. Kathy Hannon, secretary of the committee, said that residents of the village have supported the group’s efforts to see this project through to completion.
“The committee is working with GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying, Watertown, to help develop a master plan, but it hasn’t committed to the firm yet,” according to a story published Jan. 7 in the Watertown Daily Times. “The village has its own architectural firm, so Ms. Hannon said the committee needs to talk to both companies before committing to GYMO. Ms. Hannon said the committee will attempt to do a fundraiser once a month, and the committee is applying for a 75% matching grant through the Northern New York Community Foundation.
“Once the committee selects a firm and gets the full project rendering, the community will have an opportunity to provide input,” the article reported. “Ms. Hannon said it’s important to have the new playground because it will bring people together. … Playground construction could realistically take two to three years to complete, Ms. Hannon said.”
This is a worthwhile endeavor and hope it succeeds. A renovated playground would be a true asset to the village. So we encourage Adams residents to become involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.