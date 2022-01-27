Beloved comedic actor Betty White left behind a legacy of memorable television performances spanning more than 60 years.
Two weeks shy of her 100th birthday, White died Dec. 31. She was heralded for the many contributions she made to the entertainment industry.
But White also was known for her love of animals. She championed animal welfare and worked with various organizations to raise awareness of the need for the protection and care of domestic pets and wildlife.
On Jan. 17, which would have been White’s 100th birthday, fans issued a challenge to people across the country. On social media, they advised everyone who appreciated White’s work to donate money to an animal rescue group or shelter. The local response was remarkable.
“According to Cheryl Steiner, president of the shelter’s board of directors, the Lewis County Humane Society received $4,720 in donations due to the Betty White Challenge,” an article published Saturday by the Watertown Daily Times reported. “The Lewis County Humane Society, a nonprofit that owns and operates a no-kill animal shelter on Pine Grove Road, relies on donations since shelter expenses far exceed its revenue, according to its website. … To further honor Ms. White, Miranda Rys, the board’s vice president, created a digital painting of Betty White and her St. Bernard, Stormy. The shelter board is selling 8-by-10-inch prints of the painting for $25, plus shipping. To order a print or learn more about the Lewis County Humane Society, call the shelter at 315-376-8349.”
The Jefferson County SPCA also benefited from the challenge. Caitlyn Alberry, assistant manager and behavioral specialist with the organization, said the shelter reached its goal of 100 donations by Friday.
Shelters serve a critical role in our communities. They care for many companion animals who otherwise would be roaming the streets.
It’s important to continue supporting their work. Other local shelters include the Massena Humane Society, Oswego County Humane Society, Potsdam Humane Society and St. Lawrence Valley SPCA in Ogdensburg. We encourage readers to find a shelter in their area and contribute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.