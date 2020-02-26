In early 1980, few people thought the U.S. men’s hockey team had much of a chance of defeating their rivals from the Soviet Union at the Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid.
The Soviets made it clear they weren’t going to be pushovers. On Feb. 9, they trounced the U.S. team during an exhibition game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
“The score was 10-3, Russia, and could have been higher if the Soviets had exerted themselves a bit. But that was no surprise. The swiftness, precision and ruthlessness of the Soviet hockey machine’s annihilation of the U.S. Olympic team at the Garden Saturday afternoon came as no surprise, either,” according to a Feb. 10, 1980, story published by the New York Daily News. “The surprise came afterward, when Coach Victor Tikhonov — who also coached the U.S.S.R. national team to its triumph over the NHL All-Stars last February — met the press.
“Usually, Tikhonov takes a diplomatic approach to these sessions. Not this time. ‘We showed what we can do, and they didn’t,’ Tikhonov said through an interpreter,” the article reported. “Asked what this game had revealed about his own team’s readiness for the Lake Placid Olympics, Tikhonov replied, ‘To know the real strengths of a team, you must play against strong opposition.’ And when asked if his team’s concept of the match as an exhibition, ‘a practice game,’ meant that the Soviet skaters hadn’t tried their hardest Saturday, Tikhonov smiled smugly and said, ‘You are quite correct.’”
The Soviet hockey team won gold medals in four consecutive Olympics: 1964, 1968, 1972 and 1976. While U.S. men’s hockey Coach Herb Brooks had compiled a talented roster, there was nothing to indicate the Russians wouldn’t make it five in a row.
However, the exhibition game made the Soviet athletes a bit too cocky. Coach Tikhonov later said the blowout led his team to underestimate the U.S. players.
The matchup between these two teams on Feb. 22 proved to be one for the ages. The U.S. players prevailed by a score of 4-3, which sent the audience of 10,000 into a frenzy. They would beat Finland two days later to capture the gold medal.
This improbable win lifted the nation’s spirits at a most appropriate time. World events over the past decade had left Americans feeling as though we lived in a second-rate society. While the victory didn’t resolve some messy foreign policy issues, it gave us a collective sense of pride in what we can accomplish.
Four decades later, the Miracle on Ice continues to reverberate in Lake Placid and throughout the country. It encourages us to dream big and never give in.
We are fortunate to have had this historic event take place in Northern New York. Lake Placid cherishes its hosting both the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympic Games. This draws tourists from all over the globe.
Surviving members of Team USA reunited five years ago at Herb Brooks Arena; this ice rink in Lake Placid now bears the name of their former coach, who died in 2003. Several thousand fans cheered them during commemoration of the 35th anniversary of their legendary match.
The players joined President Donald Trump at a rally Friday in Las Vegas. They were greeted by yet more — and very deserved — applause. Good for them!
A hockey victory, even one over the Soviet Union, didn’t fix our problems on the world stage. But it let us once again believe in ourselves. Let’s allow this memory to rekindle the confidence needed to overcome any new challenges we confront.
