There’s no question that some municipal governments made wiser decisions than others regarding how to allocate federal funding designed to provide relief from the economic damages of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Lewis County is a good example. It invested money it received from Washington in a program to revitalize vacant buildings, and those financial resources are being put to good use.
County legislators provided $2 million to the Lewis County Development Corporation for its Vacant Property Revitalization Program. Half of this money came from Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in March 2021; the other half came from county revenues. Nearly $700,000 was recently awarded for various projects.
Along with the Lewis County Industrial Development Agency, the Lewis County Development Corporation is part of the Naturally Lewis brand. This organization formed to offer economic development resources throughout the county.
“Lewis County is looking to invest $2 million in commercial properties throughout our small communities through a public/private partnership,” Naturally Lewis Executive Director Brittany B. Davis said March 15, 2022, to members of the county’s Finance and Rules Committee, according to a story published March 26, 2022, by the Watertown Daily Times. “Naturally Lewis will work with private building owners to turn vacant, unsafe, blighted and potentially hazardous buildings into usable spaces for businesses to create better downtowns and enhance our communities.”
The CSLFRF program made $350 billion available to municipal governments across the country to assist in stimulating local economies during the pandemic. The U.S. Department of the Treasury reported on its website that this money is to be used to replace lost public sector revenue; respond to the far-reaching public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic; provide premium pay for essential workers; and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The Lewis County Development Corporation announced last month that $691,000 has been offered to nine property owners to renovate existing structures that are vacant. Most of the money will be used to “to transform the upper floors or sections of their buildings into short- or long-term rental apartments,” an article published May 20 by the Watertown Daily Times reported.
The recipients and funds awarded —
■ Meleshchuk Properties/crumbs! Bake Shop: $71,730 for space at 5421 Shady Ave. in Lowville;
■ Brooke Fullmer (Dollar General): $100,000 for space at 7619-23 N. State St. in Lowville;
■ Rhonda A. and Chase J. Vanucchi, Kellogg Block Building: $100,000 for space at 5406-5424 Shady Ave. in Lowville;
■ Mark and Kimberly Lemieux/Port Leyden Portal: $100,000 for space at 3336 Lincoln Street in Port Leyden (former Port Leyden school);
■ Nick Mir/Eastern Resort Management LLC, Snow Ridge Ski Resort: $20,000 for space at 4173 West Road in Turin;
■ Charles M., Irene R., Dean and Guy C. Case: $50,000 for space at 1147 State Route 26 in West Leyden;
■ Daniel Myers, Double Play Community Center: $100,000 for space at 6912 Bardo Road in the town of Lowville;
■ Rezc Abdelrahmen, McRez Packing International LLC: $100,000 for space at 3823 Marmon Road in the town of Lyonsdale;
■ Bob Lyndaker, Mickey Lehman, Dave Moore, Bob Chamberlain, Grand Slam Safety LLC: $49,235 for space at 9801 Bridge St. in Croghan.
Criteria used in reviewing applicants included financial feasibility; reducing blight in downtown areas; project resulting in new business space or places to live; and level of benefit to the community, according to the May 20 story. The Vacant Property Revitalization Program will cover half of the total cost of each project.
This isn’t merely government funds being thrown at economic stimulus ideas, which could lead to waste. Property owners are investing their own money, increasing the likelihood that they’ll pursue their plans carefully. This is a good use of CSLFRF resources, and we hope this goes well for the county.
