It’s no secret that waterways benefit the lives of those who live throughout Northern New York.
Many communities with waterfronts do what they can to increase the access of their residents to them and enhance properties along the shorelines. This enhances the streams, lakes and rivers in the region, which rewards those who take advantage of them for recreational purposes.
The villages of Massena and Sackets Harbor will receive financial assistance from grant programs operated by the state. They will use the money to improve their waterways, among other projects.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced the awards on Dec. 29; 76 communities across the state will receive a combined $22.9 million. These funds came through the 12th round of Regional Economic Development Council Initiative.
Massena will receive $200,000 to funds to “complete a Brownfield Opportunity Area Plan for a 245-acre area in the village including waterfront property, the Commercial Business and Transition districts, and the Commercial Auto-Related District. Economic development objectives include Main Street and river access improvements, increased pedestrian connectivity, and expanded opportunity for mixed-use and public use redevelopment to enhance placemaking and increased quality of life to support small businesses, residents and visitors,” according to a story published Dec. 31 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The Brownfield Opportunity Area Program transforms brownfield sites — neighborhoods or areas within a community negatively affected by real or perceived environmental conditions — from liabilities to community assets, which in turn generate and support new businesses, jobs, housing and public amenities.”
Sackets Harbor has been awarded $676,554 “for waterfront resiliency and accessibility improvements construction. The village will complete construction of priority projects recommended by the village’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program currently under development and the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative to improve resiliency and accessibility to Lake Ontario. Improvements include new transient boater docks and an Americans with [Disabilities] Act kayak launch at Market Square Park, creation of three new waterfront parks with recreational amenities, and two new public parking lots,” the article reported. “The Local Waterfront Revitalization Program provides grants to communities to develop a community-driven plan with a vision for their waterfront, guided by several environmental policies to ensure projects work in harmony with waterfront natural resources and ecosystems. The projects funded through the EPF-LWRP will help local communities expand public access and protect the environment, while also boosting tourism and economic development opportunities.”
Additional state grants previously announced will provide funds to the town of Massena, North Country Children’s Museum, town of Hermon, Thousand Islands Winery, Clayton Improvement Association and village of Adams.
“We continue to invest in smart, sustainable, and equitable growth in communities across the state to give New Yorkers a cleaner, brighter future,” Hochul said in a news release issued by her office Dec. 29. “This funding will help revitalize waterfronts, clean up and redevelop abandoned industrial sites, and create environmentally sustainable neighborhoods — all key aspects a thriving and vibrant community. We are excited to see the positive impact this funding will have on these communities and their residents.”
This money will help these communities maintain their waterfronts. It’s good to see the state invest in areas doing their part to enrich their most valuable of natural resources.
