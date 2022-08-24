The goal of any educational system is to prepare individuals for the next chapter of their lives.
For many students, this means continuing onto college.
The goal of any educational system is to prepare individuals for the next chapter of their lives.
For many students, this means continuing onto college.
There, they will take courses designed to challenge their understanding of various topics at a more advanced level.
It’s well known, however, that college isn’t the most appropriate option for all high school students.
Some will fare much better in vocational training for specific trades.
The 37 Boards of Cooperative Educational Services throughout New York state offer many classes for this kind of training.
Since this system was founded in 1948, BOCES has assisted numerous students in developing their career plans.
Massena Central School District is working on a project to complement what’s done at St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES. District officials are creating a career and technical education program for high school freshmen and sophomores.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said this training will give these students a head start in what they may learn through BOCES.
“Mr. Brady said the hands-on program for students in grades nine and 10 will be geared toward students who will head to the Seaway Career and Technical Education Center in Norwood when they’re eligible in 11th grade. The center is part of programming offered by the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services,” according to a story published Aug. 7 by the Watertown Daily Times. “High school science teacher William Jaggers will be working with high school technology teacher John L. Root to help launch the program.”
This career and technical education program will not be exclusive to students who plan to take BOCES classes as juniors and seniors, Brady said.
But these are the young people that officials have in mind. Students who are exposed to this training earlier should be better prepared once they get to BOCES, Brady said.
This is an excellent idea, and we commend Massena Central for coming up with this plan.
The program will enable students to be better prepared for the career choices they’ll need to make at the next level.
